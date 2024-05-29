The EV industry has unexpectedly begun to fall like dominoes, with brands like Tesla still in denial of reality (i.e., the imminent future). A new one has just switched to a fuel that skyrockets efficiency and, what will matter even more to you, is nearly free compared to gasoline. This is the futuristic engine that still has experts in shock, with a record that few brands had even considered achieving.

This brand delivers a blow to EVs: the end of the most futuristic fuel

The auto industry is constantly in the state of development as automotive companies seek ways of creating more fuel-efficient engines than those that rely on gasoline. Electric cars are considered a popular trend, with almost every car maker introducing them for sale.

However, some disadvantageous features have been associated with EVs, such as the ability to travel short distances only, long time taken to fully charge, and high costs of purchase and management. This has forced automobile companies to look for other futuristic technologies other than battery and electricity.

Among the various promising technological advancements, one of the more promising appears to be hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. These produce only water vapor and can replenish at a similar rate to gas cars. Other recent news that captured much attention of the public include hydrogen combustion engine by BMW.

BMW’s first hydrogen engine has achieved something impossible: this is what it has done

Whereas a low-emission diesel concept car was showcased by BMW in 2003, a hydrogen-powered vehicle concept, the BMW H2R, was unveiled in 2005. The tech firm’s prototype car contained a 0-liter V12 engine run on liquid hydrogen and generating an output of 232 kW (313 hp).

The H2R was meant to show that with hydrogen fuel, emissions can be radically reduced, and the energy source can be clean. BMW engineers further improved the model of the original 6. Apparently, it is going to redesign 0-liter V12 engine to run on hydrogen, but by replacing fuel injection system.

BMW for this purpose conducted tests and determined that the hydrogen V12 generated nearly similar specification features such as power, response and even roar as the conventional V12 gasoline engine. But as for the consumption, which determines the efficiency, the H2R was much better with 0.174 liters per kilometer.

H2R functioned as the first research with the aim of presenting the key features of the hydrogen fuel cell used by BMW. It was not initially designed for the show car but affirmatively established that with high-performance vehicles, these could deliver an outstanding fuel economy and ‘green’ status through the use of hydrogen.

An invention that has been replicated by other brands: how they are taking hydrogen to a new level

Other car-making companies are also researching electrochemical and hydrogen combustion engines. In a recent move that signifies the hunt for the perfect combustion process is not over yet, Toyota has unveiled a new hydrogen combustion engine that delivers thermal efficiency on par with that of a gasoline engine.

The hydrogen engine being flexible in that it can operate in a lean burn mode, greatly increases its efficiency. Some examples of firms that have been testing prototypes are Toyota in vehicles such as the Corolla Sport. Audi is also showcasing vehicles with conventionally powered concept like the h-tron quattro SUV.

Hydrogen fuel cell in this car generates electrical energy which in turn is used to run the vehicle. The h-tron quattro has capabilities of touring around in approximately 600 km in vehicles after refilling it with hydrogen. Automakers have recognised potential for hydrogen as it’s been compared to gasoline engines.

BMW’s first hydrogen engine is spectacular news for the mobility industry, though not so good for those still clinging to EVs. Among them, not only Elon Musk’s brand, but also Volkswagen, which rejects this fuel despite the enormous efficiency it is demonstrating. Will we ever see FCEVs overtake EVs? That remains to be seen, and it may be further away in time than we would like (and then our roads need).