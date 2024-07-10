New green hydrogen MoU inked between Corner Brook Port and CWP Global

Corner Brook Port Corporation signed with CWP Global to investigate renewable H2 potential

The Corner Brook Port Corporation has announced that it has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CWP Global to examine the potential for a project focused on green hydrogen in the Newfoundland, Canada city.

The MoU is focused on taking a closer look at clean H2’s potential there

The center of the agreement involves an examination of the potential for Project Gwinya. According to the Port Corporation, Project Gwinya has to do with the development and construction of a green hydrogen hub. This would be built at the port in the form of a hot briquette iron plant there.

The statement from the Port Corporation underscored the possible advantages of an H2 hub of this nature, saying that it would offer supply chains meaningful support in the decarbonization transition. In particular, this is because it would make it possible to begin processing iron ore into high quality green iron using renewable H2 as the source of energy.

The green hydrogen project is also seen as great for the region’s profile

Newfoundland is a part of Canada that, like British Columbia, has been leaning heavily into the possibilities of H2 in a decarbonizing country and world. The participants in the MoU believe that by implementing a project such as Gwinya, they would be able to raise the international profile of their region. The purpose of this aim for the spotlight is to become a “symbol for the green transition of heavy industry.”

According to the Port Corporation, the MoU is an expression of their intentions to provide the project with support, “contingent upon its ability to meet rigorous environmental, social, and economic responsibilities.”

Economic growth promotion

A major component of that green hydrogen project strategy also involves the potential that it holds for promoting economic growth, in addition to job creation, enhancing activity at the port, shrinking greenhouse gas emissions, and actively engaging with the community surrounding the port.

The intention is for CWP Global to hold public consultations throughout July so that the local community will have the opportunity to inform themselves with regards to this project as well as to weigh in regarding their support, concerns, or potential opposition.