Plug Power Secures 55 MW Electrolyzer Supply for UK Projects

When Plug Power Inc. teamed up with Carlton Power, they didn’t just shake hands—they locked in long-term supply and service agreements on 17 November 2025 to deliver 55 MW of GenEco PEM electrolyzers for three big green hydrogen projects around the UK. These deals are set to turbocharge regional hydrogen production, give old-school industrial sites in Barrow-in-Furness, Trafford and Plymouth a clean makeover, and open the door to future transport and heating applications.

55 MW of GenEco PEM electrolysis capacity heading to Carlton Power

capacity heading to Carlton Power Projects powered by the UK Government’s Hydrogen Business Model (HAR1)

Final investment nods due by end-2025 for Barrow-in-Furness and Trafford, Q1 2026 for Langage near Plymouth

Aiming squarely at industrial decarbonization , transport fuel and heating markets

, transport fuel and heating markets Beefing up regional hydrogen infrastructure and supply chains

About the Companies

Plug Power Inc. : Started back in 1997, they’re the go-to folks designing and building hydrogen fuel cell systems and electrolyzers. They’ve dominated the green hydrogen scene in North America and are now pushing into Europe.

: Started back in 1997, they’re the go-to folks designing and building hydrogen fuel cell systems and electrolyzers. They’ve dominated the green hydrogen scene in North America and are now pushing into Europe. Carlton Power : A UK-based developer focused on large-scale energy projects, steering into the hydrogen and storage space with both public and private backing.

: A UK-based developer focused on large-scale energy projects, steering into the hydrogen and storage space with both public and private backing. UK Government: Rolling out regulatory, financial and policy support through HAR1, all part of its net-zero game plan to kickstart a thriving domestic hydrogen economy.

Historical Context

Hydrogen’s been powering factories for decades, but making green hydrogen through PEM electrolysis is a game-changer, thanks to climate targets and tech leaps. The UK’s Hydrogen Business Model is a prime example of how policy incentives can lure in the investments needed for clean hydrogen projects.

GenEco PEM Electrolyzers at a Glance

Peek under the hood and you’ll see Plug Power’s GenEco PEM electrolyzers use a proton exchange membrane to zap water into hydrogen and oxygen with a jolt of electricity. They’re super responsive—cranking up or throttling back to keep pace with wind and solar. Hooked up to renewables, they churn out hydrogen without a speck of CO₂ emissions. At a combined 55 MW, these rigs could pump out thousands of tonnes of green hydrogen each year for factories and vehicles alike.

Strategic Partnership and Funding

Beyond just shipping the gear, Plug Power will handle installation, commissioning, remote diagnostics and even training sessions. And thanks to the UK Government’s HAR1 scheme, Carlton Power’s projects lock in a set hydrogen price through an auction-based contract for difference. That safety net takes a bunch of risk off the table and lays down a blueprint for the next wave of hydrogen tenders.

They’re aiming to green-light the final investments by:

End of 2025 for Barrow-in-Furness and Trafford

for Barrow-in-Furness and Trafford Early 2026 for the Langage site near Plymouth

Get these HAR1-backed projects up and running, and you’ve got a solid, bankable model that should clear the way for more auctions—and more private cash—down the road.

Environmental Benefits

By swapping out fossil-based hydrogen for renewably powered PEM electrolysis, we’re looking at serious cuts in CO₂ emissions. Rolled out across these three sites, that’s a huge win for industrial decarbonization—we’re talking tens of thousands of tonnes of carbon slashed each year, all lining up with the UK’s net-zero playbook.

Cost and Market Dynamics

Thanks to economies of scale in making electrolyzers and the ever-dwindling price tag on renewable energy, green hydrogen is inching closer to cost parity with its gray counterpart. Add policy backing like HAR1 into the mix, and you’ve got a safety net that helps these big projects stand on their own feet—often before they hit break-even without subsidies.

Regional Impact and Future Outlook

On the ground, Barrow-in-Furness and Trafford—long-time industrial powerhouses—could swap out fossil fuels in steel, chemical plants and heavy manufacturing. Down in the South West, the Langage site hooks into a budding clean energy cluster. We’re talking potential wins like:

New skilled jobs in construction, ops and maintenance

A more flexible grid through smart demand-side management

Cutting fossil fuel use in transport and heating

Bolstering UK-based electrolyzer supply chains

These projects are also on the radar for industrial clients, with an eye toward future hydrogen bus fleets and heating trials—though the final offtake deals are still in the works.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, with the price of electrolysis gear dropping and renewable power getting ever cheaper, green hydrogen is primed to go mainstream for industrial decarbonization and clean transport. This Plug Power–Carlton Power tie-up is a perfect case study of how policy certainty, ramped-up tech production and smart private partnerships can rewrite the map of the UK’s energy future.