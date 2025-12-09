Quebec Relaunches Écocamionnage with CAD 415M Push for Hydrogen Fuel Cells and Electric Trucks

Quebec has given its flagship Écocamionnage program a serious makeover—extending it through 2028 with a chunky CAD 415 million envelope over five years. Managed by the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable and co-funded by the Ministère de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, this reboot is all about speeding up the switch to hydrogen fuel cells, battery-electric and plug-in hybrid trucks, smarter logistics—and even electric cargo bikes—across Quebec’s freight network.

CAD 415 M over five years —that’s CAD 85 M more than phase one—with CAD 145.4 M locked in for 2025–2028.

—that’s CAD 85 M more than phase one—with CAD 145.4 M locked in for 2025–2028. Retroactive eligibility for costs from 6 September 2024 helps close the gap left by last year’s pause.

Subsidies now cover zero-emission technology , aerodynamic retrofits, used heavy-duty trucks and logistics projects.

, aerodynamic retrofits, used heavy-duty trucks and logistics projects. A new 15% local-purchase bonus for vehicles or equipment assembled in Quebec ties climate action to local industry.

Electric cargo bikes join the party: 35% of the purchase price covered, up to CAD 3,000.

Program Relaunch and Budget Allocation

The first run of Écocamionnage kicked off in December 2021 and burned through its funds so quickly that it had to pause on 6 September 2024. After some nudging from the Association du camionnage du Québec and Mobilité électrique Canada, Quebec’s 2025–2030 Plan pour une économie verte boosted the total up to CAD 415 million—CAD 85 million more than before. Of that, CAD 145.4 million is set aside for 2025–2028, giving carriers a solid three-year runway to lock in grants.

Updated Eligibility and Incentives

For 2025–2028, the three core streams—Acquisition des technologies, Acquisition de véhicules lourds d’occasion and Projet de logistique—stay put, but with a few fresh twists:

Retroactivity: Any expenses after the 2024 suspension date now qualify.

Any expenses after the 2024 suspension date now qualify. Local-purchase bonus: Score an extra 15% if your truck, retrofit or fuel cell technology unit is built right here in Quebec.

Score an extra 15% if your truck, retrofit or unit is built right here in Quebec. Per-vehicle caps: Class-8 heavy trucks capped at CAD 150,000 (down from CAD 175,000); lighter classes see phased reductions.

Class-8 heavy trucks capped at CAD 150,000 (down from CAD 175,000); lighter classes see phased reductions. Electric cargo bikes: Perfect for last-mile runs, covered at 35% of the cost, up to CAD 3,000.

Perfect for last-mile runs, covered at 35% of the cost, up to CAD 3,000. Used heavy vehicles: Grants still available under strict age and emissions criteria to speed fleet turnover.

Logistics projects remain capped at CAD 400 per tonne of CO₂-equivalent saved over three years, with applicants needing to quantify and verify their emissions cuts through approved methods.

Decarbonization Technologies

When it comes to cutting carbon, Écocamionnage’s tech lineup has you covered:

Battery-electric trucks & vans: Zero tailpipe emissions, fueled by Quebec’s clean hydro power.

Zero tailpipe emissions, fueled by Quebec’s clean hydro power. Plug-in hybrids: Grid-chargeable powertrains that let you mix electric and fuel operation for better efficiency.

Grid-chargeable powertrains that let you mix electric and fuel operation for better efficiency. Hydrogen fuel cells: Onboard electricity generators using proton exchange membrane cells, with water vapour as the only byproduct—perfect for sustainable energy goals.

Onboard electricity generators using proton exchange membrane cells, with water vapour as the only byproduct—perfect for goals. Aerodynamic kits, low-rolling-resistance tires & telematics: Proven fuel-saving tweaks for diesel rigs you’re not ready to retire.

By blending these options—fully electric, fuel-cell or hybrid—carriers can find the sweet spot between performance, budget and industrial decarbonization.

Stakeholder Reactions

Propulsion Québec cheered the multi-year horizon and local-assembly bonus but warned that reliable payout schedules are key to avoid mixed signals. Mobilité électrique Canada hailed the relaunch as a game-changer for heavy-duty electrification, while the Association du camionnage du Québec stressed that carriers need this predictability to make real investments. Meanwhile, the Corporation des concessionnaires automobiles du Québec urged closer alignment between Écocamionnage and the province’s zero-emission vehicle standard so dealers get clear market signals.

Strategic Outlook

Built into the Plan pour une économie verte 2030 and bankrolled by the Fonds d’électrification et de changements climatiques, Écocamionnage sits at the heart of Quebec’s zero-emission technology targets. With abundant hydro power, the province already has a leg up—but the sticker shock on hydrogen fuel cells and battery systems means public support is still vital, especially for SMEs. The next big challenge? Rolling out charging stations and hydrogen refueling spots in sync so fleets can actually hit the road. If Quebec plays its cards right, this program could slash freight emissions, bolster local manufacturing and cement a sustainable energy future while giving diesel the boot.

Looking ahead, regular funding rounds, streamlined administration and tight integration with infrastructure investments will be the litmus test. Get those right, and Quebec could avoid past funding cliff edges and secure its spot as North America’s leader in zero-emission road freight.