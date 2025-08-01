REV Exploration Secures 100% Ownership of Alberta Natural Hydrogen Project

REV Exploration Corp. has officially wrapped up its final payment on crucial petroleum and natural gas leases in southern Alberta, giving the company full control—100% ownership—of an 18 square kilometer block at the Aden Dome. This area is now the heart of the Alberta Natural Hydrogen / Clean Gas Project, and it’s shaping up to be a major piece in Canada’s clean energy puzzle.

Digging into Natural Hydrogen Potential

Sitting close to the Alberta-Montana border, the Aden Dome isn’t just some remote chunk of land—it shares the same geological underpinnings as Montana’s Sweetgrass Hills, a region already known for helium and other clean gas reserves. What makes this interesting? These subsurface formations are ripe with potential for naturally occurring hydrogen, a clean, zero-emissions energy source that could help redefine what clean energy in Alberta means.

New Leadership, Fresh Momentum

Steering this next chapter is newly confirmed CEO Jordan Potts, who’s hitting the ground running. With the leases secured, REV is laying the groundwork for its next big steps: detailed subsurface mapping and seismic data analysis. That means identifying drill targets and getting ready to unlock what lies beneath. It’s an exciting time for hydrogen exploration in Canada, and Potts seems ready to lead the charge.

Bringing Big Opportunities to Alberta

This isn’t just a win for REV—it could be a huge boost for southern Alberta too. The project meshes perfectly with the province’s broader hydrogen strategy, and it’s not just about energy. We’re talking about local job creation, investments in infrastructure, and long-term growth that positions the region as a key hub for clean energy in Alberta and beyond. If all goes to plan, this could put Alberta on the map as a powerhouse in North America’s hydrogen future.