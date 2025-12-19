Sarawak Metro Awards Linde EOX KUTS Plant Upgrade

Ever thought about what it takes to keep a hydrogen-powered bus fleet humming along? Sarawak Metro has got the green light from Linde EOX with a signed Letter of Acceptance to move and revamp the Kuching Urban Transportation System’s (KUTS) hydrogen plant. Local media pegged the contract at roughly RM58 million—a serious investment in sustainable energy for the region.

Fueling the Future of Urban Transit

Originally tucked away on the outskirts of Kuching, the KUTS plant churns out fuel for the city’s trailblazing ten-bus hydrogen fleet. By shifting it closer to the main routes and cranking up capacity, Sarawak Metro is aiming for tighter turnarounds—less waiting, more zipping around. They’re also upgrading process controls and heat integration to boost conversion efficiency and cut CO₂ per kilo of hydrogen.

From Natural Gas to Blue Hydrogen

Sarawak’s deep well of natural gas has driven local industry for years. At KUTS, they use steam methane reforming—basically mixing methane with steam over a catalyst to split off hydrogen and CO₂. The catch? You need solid carbon capture to call it blue hydrogen. That’s why the revamp includes spots for future capture modules, in line with Malaysia’s 2050 net-zero vision.

Since dropping its Hydrogen Roadmap in 2021 and kicking off Asia’s first hydrogen bus trials in 2023, Sarawak’s been on a roll. Upgrading KUTS isn’t just a local win; it puts Sarawak Metro and Linde EOX at the forefront of building out hydrogen infrastructure—and could spark more investments and cross-border trade across ASEAN.

Ripple Effects Beyond the Workshop

This isn’t just pipes and reactors. The construction and start-up will bring in engineering gigs and spark know-how-sharing between Linde EOX and homegrown firms—boosting local chops in industrial decarbonization. And riders? They’ll enjoy cleaner air and quieter streets once those old diesel buses pull out.

Of course, it’s not all sunshine. The upfront tab is hefty, the setup still leans on fossil feedstock, and supply hiccups could slow gear delivery. Plus, truly green hydrogen production depends on a cleaner grid down the line.

On Track for Q4 2026

The plan is to wrap things up by late 2026. Once it’s live, the upgraded plant will keep the initial ten-bus fleet fueled and pave the way for network growth. By 2030, Sarawak Metro hopes to hit 240,000 tonnes of hydrogen production annually—a bold target that could back a huge fleet of fuel cell buses and maybe even green exports.

As the world shifts away from diesel, Southeast Asia’s hydrogen story is only just getting started—and Sarawak Metro’s bet on Linde EOX shows they believe in sustainable energy that’s both economically sound and eco-friendly.

About the Companies

Sarawak Metro is the state-owned outfit behind the KUTS network, focused on rolling out hydrogen fuel cells and renewables to make Kuching’s transport greener. Linde EOX—a joint venture between Linde plc and EOX Malaysia—specializes in engineering, relocating, and upgrading industrial gas plants, with a solid track record in hydrogen projects worldwide.