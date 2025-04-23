Shell and CB&I Demonstrate Commercial-Scale Liquid Hydrogen Storage, Advancing Hydrogen Infrastructure

Shell and CB&I (McDermott) have just pulled off a major milestone in the world of hydrogen infrastructure — they’ve successfully tested a commercial-scale liquid hydrogen storage tank. And this wasn’t just a small trial. It ticked all the boxes: cooling, filling, storing, and warming — all working as they should at full scale. What this really means is that storing liquid hydrogen on a larger scale isn’t just a theoretical concept anymore — it’s officially go-time.

A leap forward in making hydrogen practical

Compared to compressed gas, liquid hydrogen packs a much higher punch when it comes to energy density, but it also brings on a serious technical challenge — we’re talking insanely low temperatures to keep it stable. That’s where the collaboration between Shell’s clean energy drive and CB&I’s cryogenics know-how comes into play. This test run helps smooth out the bumps in the road and gives future projects a clear blueprint for scaling things up safely and efficiently.

Opening the door to global hydrogen solutions

This successful demo isn’t just a feather in the cap for Shell and CB&I — it positions both companies at the front of the pack in the race to build a real-deal hydrogen economy. With this technology proven at commercial scale, it lays the groundwork for developing large-scale hydrogen hubs and international export terminals — key pieces needed to make green hydrogen accessible around the globe and accelerate industrial decarbonization.