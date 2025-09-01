Siltrax Breaks Fuel Cell Power Density Record to Enable High-Performance Clean Transportation and Aviation

TÜV Rheinland-verified fuel cell sets new benchmark in size, weight and performance—advancing aerospace, marine and transport

SYDNEY – 9 July 2025 – Siltrax , a pioneering company in fuel-cell innovation, today announced it has achieved the highest recorded volumetric and gravimetric power densities for hydrogen fuel cells. , a pioneering company in fuel-cell innovation, today announced it has achieved the highest recorded volumetric and gravimetric power densities for hydrogen fuel cells.

Independent third-party testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland validated Siltrax’s proprietary 150kW G-100 Fuel Cell, which delivered 9.77 kW/L volumetric and 9.7 kW/kg gravimetric power density, surpassing known industry records.

This breakthrough enables the development of lighter, more compact and more efficient fuel cells poised to accelerate the decarbonization of industries where space and weight are critical, such as electric aircraft, heavy-duty trucks and shipping.

patented silicon-based fuel cell architecture . By integrating a world-first silicon bipolar plate (Si-BPP) and a micro-flow channel design, previously unachievable with conventional materials, Siltrax enables higher power output from fewer materials. This represents a crucial step toward scaling fuel-cell adoption in weight- and space-constrained markets. At the core of the achievement is Siltrax’s. By integrating a world-first silicon bipolar plate (Si-BPP) and a micro-flow channel design, previously unachievable with conventional materials, Siltrax enables higher power output from fewer materials. This represents a crucial step toward scaling fuel-cell adoption in weight- and space-constrained markets.

“Our latest results showed a 30% performance gain over the best industry benchmarks, underscoring the extreme benefits of our silicon BPP and micro-channel designs,” said Dr. Zhengrong Shi, founder of Siltrax. “This breakthrough translates directly into more power-dense, more reliable and more cost-effective fuel cells by extracting more power from fewer materials.”

This performance milestone underscores the strength of the company’s core innovation: its proprietary bipolar plate and precision-engineered flow channels. Notably, the achievement was made using only commercially available components—highlighting the significant untapped potential still ahead.

“What’s especially exciting is that this high-efficiency result was achieved solely through the optimization of our proprietary bipolar plate and flow channel design, while all other components were off-the-shelf from commercial suppliers,” said Dr. Zhengrong Shi. “These numbers represent just the beginning—by integrating customized gas diffusion layers and membranes tailored to our high-precision architecture, we see significant additional performance gains on the horizon,” said Daniel Zafir, Director of Global Partnerships at Siltrax.

Power Density that Unlocks New Markets

While traditional hydrogen fuel cell systems often fall short of the performance required for demanding applications, Siltrax’s G-100 sets a new benchmark. The results not only exceed long-term international performance targets but also redefine what’s possible in next-generation zero-emission mobility and power systems. For example, the G-100’s 9.7 kW/L volumetric density and 9.7 kW/kg gravimetric power density exceeds Japan’s NEDO Organization’s targets for volumetric power density, 6.76 kW/L (2030), 8.42 kW/L (2035), 10.38 kW/L (2040) and those of the U.S. Department of Energy’s USDRIVE program for stack specific power: 2,000 W/kg (status), 2,700 W/kg (2025 Target).

By surpassing power density milestones others are still striving to reach, the G-100 is poised to accelerate commercial adoption across industries where every kilogram and cubic centimeter counts. As industries seek cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels, compact and powerful fuel cells, such as the G-100, offer a viable path forward.

Enabling the Future of Zero-Emission Power

With this record-setting performance, Siltrax is expanding the boundaries of what’s possible in applications where traditional stacks face critical limitations:

Aerospace & eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft): High power-to-weight ratios enable extended ranges and increased payload capabilities for increased investment returns.

Maritime and Drones: Durable, compact solutions are ideal for extended operation in space-limited environments.

Heavy-Duty Transportation: High-density propulsion systems facilitate the electrification of heavy transportation, maximizing cargo capacity and refueling efficiency.

The G-100 milestone builds on Siltrax’s previously announced silicon fuel cell platform, developed with support from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and Virescent Ventures. By leveraging mature photovoltaic industry supply chains and high-throughput silicon fabrication methods, Siltrax’s approach also holds the potential to significantly reduce the cost of advanced fuel cells.

About Siltrax

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Siltrax leads the charge in silicon-based fuel cell technology, delivering cutting-edge solutions for power generation, transportation, and material handling. By harnessing advanced research and established supply chains, Siltrax drives energy efficiency and sustainability, offering robust, high-performance fuel cells that maximize operational value. Committed to accelerating the global hydrogen economy, Siltrax positions itself as a transformative force in clean energy. For more information, visit www.siltrax.net .

PR Contact:

Leah Wilkinson

Wilkinson + Associates for Siltrax

[email protected] Leah WilkinsonWilkinson + Associates for Siltrax