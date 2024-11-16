Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals Acquires ATI New Bedford, MA and Remscheid, Germany Precision Rolled Strip Operations

North Haven, CT, November 16, 2024 – Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals is excited to announce the acquisition of ATI’s precision rolled strip operations in New Bedford, MA and Remscheid, Germany further expanding its precision-rolling capabilities and strengthening its position in the global market.

Under Ulbrich’s ownership, the New Bedford, MA facility will be named Ulbrich Precision Alloys and the location in Remscheid, Germany will be Ulbrich Europe Metals.

These acquisitions mark a significant milestone in Ulbrich’s growth strategy, allowing the company to enhance its precision re-rolling capabilities, particularly in light-gauge, wide-width nickel alloys, titanium, and specialty stainless steel.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ulbrich Precision Alloys and Ulbrich Europe Metals to the family,” said Chris Ulbrich, CEO and Chairman of Ulbrich’s board. “These acquisitions are a transformative step in our journey, and we believe that all roads lead to Ulbrich as we continue to expand our product offerings for an ever-growing precision strip market.”

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. ATI, a publicly traded company, has agreed to sell its precision rolled strip operations as part of its strategic realignment.

Ulbrich will continue to supply the global market with the same alloys and intermediate volumes of specialty gauges, including precision-rolled options, that were previously offered by ATI. Customers, both new and existing, will enjoy the industry-leading metallurgical expertise and swift responsiveness that have become hallmarks of Ulbrich’s technical and commercial teams. Furthermore, customers will benefit from enhanced synergies across Ulbrich’s divisions, creating a seamless, one-stop solution for their entire product development journey—from small R&D batches to full-scale production.

“We’re grateful to the employees at both facilities for joining the Ulbrich team,” said Jon Ulbrich, President of UIbrich’s Service Center Group. “We look forward to servicing new markets and new customers with these acquisitions.”

About Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.

Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated global manufacturer of precision metal products. Founded in 1924, Ulbrich specializes in producing high-performance alloys, including stainless steel, titanium, and nickel, for a wide range of industries such as aerospace, automotive, and medical. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Ulbrich delivers custom-engineered solutions that empower manufacturers to create high-performing components with greater speed and precision. For more information, visit www.ulbrich.com.