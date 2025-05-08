Uruguay’s Ancap Eyes Natural Hydrogen Leap With 2025 Exploration Bid

Ancap, Uruguay’s state-owned energy giant, is gearing up to launch a competitive bidding process by the end of 2025, inviting companies to explore and develop possible reserves of natural hydrogen. This bold step is part of the country’s broader green hydrogen roadmap, and the goal is clear: diversify how hydrogen is sourced by tapping into underground formations that might naturally produce it.

With bids expected to roll in some time in 2026, this move marks a major opportunity for energy firms looking to get in early on a fresh and potentially game-changing slice of the hydrogen production pie. Uruguay doesn’t plan to stop there — a separate call for investments focused on carbon capture projects is already being floated for 2027.

Uruguay’s clean energy advantage

Here’s why this matters: Uruguay is already running nearly its entire power grid—about 98% of it—on renewables. That’s not just impressive; it gives the country a serious edge when it comes to producing clean fuels and pulling in international partners. By tapping into natural hydrogen, which could be cheaper and more scalable than hydrogen made via electrolysis, Uruguay’s looking to take its sustainable energy leadership to the next level.

Big ambitions for hydrogen and decarbonization

In a world racing toward emissions targets, Uruguay’s pitch isn’t just about finding new energy sources — it’s about showing what’s possible when smart policy meets natural potential. By mixing rich geology with a strong commitment to clean power, Uruguay is working to become a global hub for hydrogen production and a key player in industrial decarbonization.

It’s an ambitious path, but it could open up big opportunities—for Uruguay, for investors, and for a planet that’s hungry for cleaner energy solutions.