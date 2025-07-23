Vattenfall Secures Dutch Subsidy to Build Green Hydrogen Plant in Eemshaven

Vattenfall has landed a major Dutch government subsidy to build a large-scale green hydrogen plant in Eemshaven, Groningen. The project is part of a €700 million funding package that’s supporting 11 different initiatives, together expected to add up to 602 megawatts of electrolyzer capacity. Put simply, it’ll use renewable electricity — mostly from offshore wind farms — to split water into hydrogen without releasing any emissions. The subsidy was awarded through a competitive program run by the Ministry for Climate and Green Growth, which is all about getting the best bang for the buck when it comes to clean energy projects.

Green hydrogen to help reshape Groningen’s future

The plant is expected to go live in July 2025, and it’s a key part of the Netherlands’ broader push for industrial decarbonization. For Groningen, a region once known for its natural gas fields, this marks a big shift. Now, it’s charting a course toward becoming a national hub for green hydrogen production. That means new jobs, clean tech innovation, and real progress on climate goals — all while boosting the country’s energy security.

A boost for hydrogen-powered transport and industry

Vattenfall’s project could produce enough hydrogen every year to fuel around 5,000 trucks — a strong signal that hydrogen infrastructure is starting to grow right alongside demand. Whether it’s powering heavy-duty vehicles or helping to clean up industrial processes, hydrogen production from renewable sources is staking a serious claim in the energy transition.