Wärtsilä’s innovative hydrogen-ready engine power plant – A World First

The Finland-based technology group announced a major milestone today.

Wärtsilä Corporation has made history today, being the first in the world to launch a large-scale 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant. The launch of this innovative facility is part of the company’s plan to enable fully decarbonized net-zero power systems in coming years.

“Futureproof” flexible power generation solutions are needed to support renewables.

According to the International Energy Agency, by the end of the decade, renewable energy deployment worldwide is expected to double. However, even with the increase of deployed renewables, this won’t be enough to achieve global net zero targets.

Beyond scaling up renewables, Wärtsilä notes in its news release that other flexible power generation solutions – like its hydrogen-ready engine power plant – that are “futureproof” and ready to operate using sustainable fuels, are also vital to realizing a totally decarbonized energy sector. These solutions can support intermittent renewable power.

“We will not meet global climate goals or fully decarbonise our power systems without flexible, zero-carbon power generation,” said Anders Lindberg, President, Wärtsilä Energy in the news release. Lindberg added that this flexible power generation can “quickly ramp up and down” lending support to intermittent renewables like wind and solar.

The hydrogen-ready engine power play is based on the Wärtsilä 31 engine platform.

Wärtsilä’s hydrogen-ready engine power plant is valuable for reaching net zero targets. The company’s engine power plant can be converted to fully operate on 100% hydrogen. This is significantly more environmentally beneficial over existing tech, which runs on natural gas and 25 vol% hydrogen blends.

The hydrogen power plant concept is based on the Wärtsilä 31 engine platform, which is the most efficient engine platform in the world. It synchronizes with the grid in as little as 30 seconds from start command, guaranteeing energy security through fuel flexibility. It also offers “unparalleled load following capability and high part load efficiency.” The plant has completed over 1 million running hours with more than 1,000 megawatts installed capacity globally.

This Wärtsilä’s 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant concept has completed the first stage of TÜV SÜD certification, having demonstrated a commitment to quality and safety. It’s expected that the hydrogen-ready engine will be available for orders next year, with delivery from 2026.

A solution for all energy sectors.

When asked what sector would be a good fit for the hydrogen-ready engine power plant, a Wärtsilä representative told Hydrogen Fuel News that “Though hydrogen is still a relatively nascent technology, we feel the scope of its applications for future energy generation make it one for all energy sector professionals.”

A global leader in ground-breaking technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets, Wärtsilä emphasizes innovation in sustainable technology and services, aiding their customers in their continual environmental and economic improvements.