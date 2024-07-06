Why would any country want a hydrogen economy?

Around the world, nations are looking to H2 to meet their future power needs. But why?

Increasingly, we are hearing that countries worldwide are making moves to establish a hydrogen economy as they seek to meet their climate targets through decarbonization and cleaner sources of energy.

What is it about H2 that is so desirable to so much of the planet?

Switching to another source of energy for a wide spectrum of uses comes with an astounding array of challenges. While establishing a hydrogen economy isn’t expected to provide solutions to all energy decarbonization problems, it does have a considerable amount to offer. As a result, it is seen as one of a few different alternative energy sources that are likely to play a role in the zero-carbon emission future so much of the world is aiming to achieve.

What are the benefits of forming a hydrogen economy?

Whittled down to its most basic components, a hydrogen economy has three primary benefits to offer. This is, of course, an oversimplification on many levels, but paring it down to the ground in this way helps to provide clarity regarding the appeal H2 has for so many countries, industries, and companies worldwide.

The following are the three main benefits:

Substantial CO2 emission reduction – When H2 is used in a – When H2 is used in a fuel cell to generate electricity and power an electric motor, for instance, it combines with oxygen from the air. As a result, the only emission produced by the process is water vapor. When the H2 itself is produced using clean methods such as electrolysis powered by renewable energy (wind, solar, tidal, and so on), even its production is CO2 emission-free. When considering its potential applications in areas such as transportation on land, sea and in the air, and in industry such as steelmaking, the greenhouse gas emission reduction potential is tremendous. There are many ways to produce H2 – As the most – As the most common element in the universe, it is found in – or can created using – several sources. This means that countries and companies can use the resources available to them to produce the H2 in the way that makes the most sense to them. Sustainable systems can be established – By basing a hydrogen economy on the production of H2 using water and renewable energy, among other options, a sustainable energy system can be established.

Just the start

These features are only the start of the draw for a hydrogen economy. Many nations are also looking to end their dependence on imported energy for greater energy security. Moreover, developing countries are seeing this as an opportunity to carve out a new place for themselves in the global marketplace.