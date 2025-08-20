World’s First H2 Aircraft Certification Online Short Course Launches

A Course for Certifying Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft

HYSKY Society has opened registration for the H2 Aircraft Certification Short Course, the first and only course specifically focused on certifying hydrogen-powered aircraft. The course runs from Aug 26 through Sept 11, 2025, with live sessions held every Tuesday and Thursday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Central Time.

The program is 3 weeks, 6 lectures/classes, and 12 total hours starting on Aug 26, 2025. This course developed with experts from industry, academia, and certified EASA instructors, includes access to recordings and materials for all registrants. The cost of the course is $500. HYSKY Connect VIP Members receive a 60 percent discount and pay only $200.

Enroll Now https://connect.hysky.org/plans/1541703

Why the H2 Aircraft Certification Short Course Matters

This course is the only one of its kind and is designed specifically for the hydrogen aviation sector. Attendees will gain clarity on regulatory structures, certification procedures, and compliance challenges facing hydrogen-powered aircraft.

This training is essential for aircraft developers, compliance and certification leads, maintenance program managers, and regulators preparing for the future of zero-emission flight.

Expert Instruction from certified EASA and Embry Riddle Instructors

The course was developed in collaboration with industry to help the regulatory process to certifying hydrogen aircraft.

Course Overview

The six-part course includes the following sessions:

Part 1: Certification Foundations and Regulatory Framework

Covers EASA, FAA, and Transport Canada mandates, special conditions, rulemaking activity, and early engagement strategies.

Part 2: Certification of Electric and Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems

Details fuel cell-specific challenges, SC E-19, integration issues, and real-world certification examples.

Part 3: Certification of Cryogenic LH2 Storage and Fuel Systems

Focuses on crash safety, system integration, insulation, testing, and cryogenic hazard mitigation.

Part 4: Ground Handling and Operational Certification

Explores ADR standards, refueling certification, fire safety, and emergency procedures.

Part 5: Continuing Airworthiness and Maintenance Licensing

Addresses gaps in Part-66, licensing needs, training syllabus development, and evolving compliance frameworks.

Part 6: Global Harmonization and Future Policy

Covers global standards bodies, bilateral regulatory alignment, and roadmaps for international certification.

HYSKY Connect VIP Member Benefits

HYSKY Connect VIP members receive 60 percent off the course, reducing the price to $200.

Registration Details

The course is open globally and is designed for professionals across hydrogen aviation, hydrogen infrastructure, research, and policy. Attendance at the live sessions is encouraged, but all registrants receive access to recorded sessions and materials.

Course registration: https://connect.hysky.org/plans/1541703

About H2 Aircraft Certification Short Course

26, 2025 – Sept. 11, 2025

3 Weeks

6 Lectures/Classes

12 Total Hours

$500 for non-VIP-members

$200 for VIP members

H2 Aircraft Certification Short Course Instructors

Mike Hirschberg

Director of Strategy for the Vertical Flight Society and Principal at H2 Advisors, LLC. He served 12 years as VFS Executive Director and has over 30 years in aerospace, including roles at DARPA, ONR, and the Joint Strike Fighter Program Office. He holds engineering degrees from the University of Virginia and Catholic University, plus an MBA from Virginia Tech, and is a Fellow of AIAA and RAeS .

Bill Spellane

Former COO of Alaka’i Technologies, where he helped develop hydrogen-powered eVTOL aircraft, and current CEO of StarCube. He has led efforts in advanced aerospace systems and hydrogen aviation, contributing to design, integration, and certification strategies for emerging aircraft technologies .

Dr. Eva Maleviti

Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator of the MSc in Aviation & Aerospace Sustainability at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, with over 14 years of academic experience in the UK, US, and Greece. She is a technical expert for ICAO’s CORSIA program, an IRCA Lead Auditor for ISO 9001 and AS9100D, a licensed pilot, and author of two books on sustainable aviation. She has extensive consulting experience with airlines and MROs on sustainability and ESG strategies .

Dr. Sayem Zafar

Partner at ABT Systems and a leading expert in green hydrogen and PEM fuel cell technologies, with over 14 years in aerospace applications. His work spans UAV, eVTOL, and multi-rotor hydrogen powertrain development, including hybrid solar-hydrogen platforms. He has over 20 peer-reviewed publications, holds instructor certifications in hydrogen technologies, and is a certified EASA instructor.

Adam A. Bakos

Project Certification Manager at Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) and Professional Engineer (P.Eng., PMP) with 15 years in airworthiness, type certification, product integrity, and international regulatory affairs. Former Senior Engineering Specialist/Section Team Lead at Bombardier (Global Platforms) and graduate lecturer at Toronto Metropolitan University on Aircraft Type Certification & Airworthiness since 2021; credentials include B.A.Sc. and M.A.Sc. (TMU), U of T Project Management Certificate, P.Eng. (2014), PMP (2016), and MRAeS (2021).

About HYSKY Society

HYSKY Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to decarbonize aviation using hydrogen. Through its programs including FLYING HY, H2Hub Summit, HYSKY Monthly, HYSKY Pod, and HYSKY Connect, the organization builds bridges across hydrogen and aerospace sectors to accelerate the path to zero-emission flight.