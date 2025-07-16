$4B Joint Venture to Carbon Capture and Storage Plant in Louisiana

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is teaming up with Japan’s JERA Co., Inc. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. on a massive new venture that’s set to shake up the industrial energy scene. Together, they’re pouring $4 billion into building the Blue Point Complex, a state-of-the-art blue ammonia production facility right in the heart of Ascension Parish, Louisiana. Announced on April 8, 2025, this project isn’t just a big investment—it’s a serious step toward putting the U.S. Gulf Coast on the map as a global leader in clean ammonia and hydrogen production.

Backed by Big Ideas—and Big Tech

When it’s up and running, the Blue Point Complex is expected to churn out 1.4 million metric tons of blue ammonia every year. What makes it “blue”? The production will use autothermal reforming (ATR) along with cutting-edge carbon capture and storage (CCS) to trap and stash away more than 95% of the CO₂ emissions created in the process—that’s around 2.3 million metric tons of emissions a year that won’t end up in the atmosphere. That captured carbon will be sent to 1PointFive’s Pelican Sequestration Hub, part of a growing network of infrastructure supporting America’s move toward sustainable energy.

CF Industries will take the lead with a 40% share in the project and will run day-to-day operations. Meanwhile, JERA and Mitsui are holding 35% and 25% stakes, respectively. Shovels hit the ground in 2026, with production slated to kick off in 2029.

More Than Business—A Global Power Move

This isn’t just a commercial play—it’s a signal that U.S.-Japan clean energy partnerships are gaining serious traction. With global pressure mounting to hit climate targets and find greener fuel sources, this project is stepping up as a bold move toward building low-carbon fuel supply chains and laying down the foundation for a thriving international ammonia economy.

It’s also a huge moment for Louisiana. Long known for its traditional energy chops, the state is now ready to become a major player in the next era of industrial decarbonization. With an experienced workforce, deep roots in ammonia production (thanks to CF’s Donaldsonville facility), and solid infrastructure already in place, Louisiana’s transformation into a clean energy frontrunner is well underway.

Fast Facts: Tech Specs at a Glance

Technology: Blue ammonia production using ATR and CCS

Blue ammonia production using ATR and CCS CO₂ Capture Rate: Over 95%

Over 95% Annual CO₂ Captured: 2.3 million metric tons

2.3 million metric tons Carbon Storage: 1PointFive’s Pelican Sequestration Hub

1PointFive’s Pelican Sequestration Hub Annual Output: 1.4 million metric tons of blue ammonia

Jobs, Growth, and Local Momentum

The Blue Point project doesn’t just fight climate change—it brings real benefits to the local community. It’ll create around 1,500 construction jobs, spark economic growth, and further cement Ascension Parish as a critical hub for clean tech manufacturing. Located in the RiverPlex MegaPark, the plant is part of a larger movement transforming Louisiana’s economy and unlocking new opportunities in low-carbon industries.

Zooming Out: Why This Matters Now

What’s happening in Louisiana is part of a much larger trend. Industries around the world are racing to clean up operations, and innovations like CCS and autothermal reforming are powering that shift. For companies like CF, JERA, and Mitsui, blue ammonia represents much more than a fuel—it’s a critical enabler for hydrogen energy transport and a bridge to getting major emissions sources under control. It’s also viewed as a scalable export product that can move clean energy across borders.

That said, it’s not without its critics. Long-term carbon storage and emissions tracking are still hotly debated topics. But with agreements locked in and timelines announced, this project shows the kind of real-world action the energy world has been asking for.

Quick Recap: What You Need to Know

Looking Ahead

The Blue Point Complex is more than just another production facility—it’s a milestone for clean ammonia and a launchpad for a low-carbon future. As momentum builds around hydrogen technologies and the push for industrial decarbonization continues to grow, Louisiana and its partners are proving they’re ready to lead the way.