AI Revolutionizes Green Ammonia Production: UNSW and Envision Lead the Charge

Green ammonia is stepping out of the lab and into the real world in a big way. Over at UNSW Sydney, researchers have come up with an AI-designed catalyst that makes it possible to produce ammonia at room temperature—and with way less energy. All it takes is air, water, and renewable power. That may not sound like a big deal at first glance, but considering traditional ammonia production pumps out about 2% of the world’s CO₂ emissions, this low-energy solution could be a serious game-changer for clean ammonia and industrial decarbonization.

China’s mega plant is leading the charge

Meanwhile, halfway around the world, the Envision Group in China just flipped the switch on the largest AI-run green hydrogen–ammonia plant on the planet. And get this—it’s completely off-grid. The plant combines wind power, batteries, electrolysis, and smart control systems to deliver a constant, around-the-clock output. It’s not just a trial run either—Marubeni Corporation has already signed a long-term deal to buy what the plant produces, sending a clear signal: green hydrogen and ammonia are no longer just promising ideas—they’re ready for business.

What this means moving forward

The big picture? We’re looking at a clear, scalable route toward cleaner fertilizers, greener maritime fuel, and more sustainable hydrogen production and storage. And it’s not just about tech. It’s the full package—AI-supported systems, verified green hydrogen processes, and solid international partnerships sweeping in to back it all up.

Source: ieee.org