With the rapid development of hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicle industries, the increase of public awareness of environmental protection, and the conscious guidance of governments and institutions, the preparation, transportation, and storage of hydrogen energy have become the focus of the world’s attention in the recent years. Meanwhile, the demand for hydrogen refueling facilities is also increasing exponentially.

Across the international market, the United States of America is the undoubted leader in the world’s hydrogen industry. The US government began to pay attention to hydrogen energy as early as 1973 and has established the International Hydrogen Energy Association. The US government has given a large amount of financial support to hydrogen energy research, aiming to reduce the cost of hydrogen production, improve the efficiency of hydrogen storage systems, and develop affordable hydrogen fuel cells.

Recently, as the expansion of hydrogen energy industry is hotting up, a US company has successfully developed and produced a 500KG/day containerized hydrogen refueling station. This product has the characteristics of smaller footprint, simple installation and maintenance, low investment cost, and higher safety and automation level, which is a milestone in the hydrogen industry. The station has a daily refueling capacity of 500KG (12 hrs). The whole system includes a 40ft container (integrated manifold, compressor, dispenser, and safety & controls), a hydrogen ground storage ([email protected]), a compression cooling-water machine chiller (for compressor), and a low temp chiller for hydrogen cooling. The refueling pressure is 35MPa, with TK16 and TK25 dual nozzle.

For more information, please contact:

Dan

+1 (781)267-4335

[email protected]