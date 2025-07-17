Agfa and VITO Launch Major Green Hydrogen Membrane Facility in Flanders Backed by EU Innovation Fund

Agfa and VITO Kick Off Full-Scale ZIRFON Production

Agfa and VITO are taking a big leap toward the future of clean energy with the official opening of a large-scale production facility for ZIRFON membranes. These membranes play a key role in alkaline water electrolysis, an essential process for generating green hydrogen. The new site, located in Mortsel, Flanders, is backed by the EU Innovation Fund and is set up to support 20 GW of electrolyzer capacity every year.

What started as a partnership back in 2007 is now a full-blown industrial operation, laser-focused on making hydrogen production from renewable energy sources more efficient—and more affordable. Flanders is quickly making a name for itself as a key player in clean hydrogen, with this project standing as proof of how local ambition and European support can go hand in hand to push for industrial decarbonization.

Flanders Eyes Leadership in Hydrogen Economy

The launch isn’t just about tech—it’s also about strategy. Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele has thrown his support behind the project, seeing it as a cornerstone for building and keeping high-tech jobs in the region. The idea? Turn Flanders into a clean energy powerhouse at the heart of Europe’s climate-neutral future.

ZIRFON membranes are already being used by partners around the globe, so this move ramps up production at the right time. It’s more than a factory opening—it’s a major step towards building a robust, European-driven hydrogen infrastructure that can meet the increasing demand for reliable, low-emission energy solutions.