Green Hydrogen Powers New Decarbonized Iron Push in Australia’s Mid West

Green Hydrogen Powers New Decarbonized Iron Push in Australia’s Mid West

July 17, 2025 0 By Bret Williams

Athena Resources, Fenix Resources, and Warradarge Energy have teamed up for a major project — a joint venture called Mid West Green Iron. Their plan? Build a cutting-edge plant in Western Australia’s Mid West that’ll use green hydrogen to produce Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI). It’s a bold move aimed at tapping into the area’s rich magnetite deposits while riding the wave of rapidly growing hydrogen production in the region. The big picture: slashing emissions and delivering cleaner iron — both for Aussie industries and international markets.

Cleaner iron through green hydrogen

In this venture, each company brings a key piece to the puzzle. Warradarge Energy will generate green hydrogen using electrolysis, powered entirely by solar and wind. Athena Resources is supplying the high-grade magnetite needed for iron making, and Fenix Resources, already a major export player in the region, will handle logistics and get the product to market. Together, they’re looking to replace coal in the iron reduction process with hydrogen, aiming to cut emissions by up to 90% — a real game-changer for industrial decarbonization.

Australia’s shot at global green steel leadership

As steel giants around the world scramble to clean up their act, this project could give Australia a serious edge in the race to supply low-carbon iron. While we’re still waiting on concrete numbers for capacity and investment, the plan is shaping up to fit perfectly with both federal ambitions and the state’s Green Iron Action Plans. It’s the kind of forward-thinking investment that supports sustainable energy goals — and could firmly place Western Australia on the map as a leader in cleaner steel.

Spread the love
CategoryShort Hydrogen news

About The Author

Bret Williams is a writer and researcher with a passion for trains and renewable energy technology. With over 20 years of experience, he is a recognized expert in the field of sustainable energy, including waste to energy and hydrogen storage solutions. Growing up, Bret's love for trains sparked an interest in energy and transportation systems. This passion led him to explore the world of renewable energy, where he discovered his true calling. As a writer, Brett uses his knowledge and expertise to provide insightful articles and whitepapers on cutting-edge topics related to sustainable energy. Bret is a passionate advocate for the environment and believes that renewable energy is crucial to preserving our planet for future generations. He strives to promote the latest sustainable energy initiatives, new technologies, and emerging trends in the sector through his writing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.