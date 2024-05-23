Alpenglow in Production: Is a Hydrogen Combustion Engine in the Lineup?

Will we see the hydrogen combustion engine version of Alpine’s Alpenglow dominate the roads? In a significant move toward sustainable automotive technology, Alpine, Renault‘s performance division, is gearing up to bring its highly-anticipated sports car, the Alpenglow, into production but will it include the hydrogen combustion engine model is the question of the day.

Alpine must recognize that the market is ripe for a hydrogen-powered road car. Sports car enthusiasts are bound to be captivated by the Alpenglow’s potential, as it promises impressive performance coupled with the excitement of contributing to a sustainable future with the alluring rumble. While the exact timeline for this groundbreaking vehicle’s debut remains uncertain, the market’s enthusiasm for speed and innovation is poised to embrace Alpine’s visionary approach with open arms.

Alpenglow’s Production Journey

The current version of the Alpenglow encountered some early setbacks when it couldn’t debut during its first test at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium because of an electrical issue. Importantly, this problem wasn’t related to its hydrogen combustion engine. Despite this initial hiccup, Alpine is still committed to revolutionizing the automotive industry.

The Alpenglow, designed with an LMP3 chassis from Ligier, replaced the original bespoke concept chassis. Later this year, the vehicle will upgrade from its smaller engine to a more powerful V-6. Alpine’s design boss, Antony Villain, expressed optimism about the Alpenglow’s potential to hit the roads, hinting at a possible limited series for street-legal models.

“Why not? Why not have that on the roads? We want to keep both ways [hydrogen ICE and EV] possible. Maybe we could do a little series of these cars for the road. That could be just right,” Villain stated in an interview with Autocar.

Hydrogen Combustion Engine Heighten Consumer Interest

The introduction of street-legal Alpenglow models with hydrogen ICE technology holds the promise of significantly enhancing consumer interest in hydrogen combustion engine vehicles. For supercar enthusiasts, the allure lies not just in the groundbreaking technology but also in the visceral experience that comes with a combustion motor. The deep throaty roar of a V-6 hydrogen engine combined with Alpine’s meticulous workmanship promises an irresistible package for aficionados who crave both performance and sustainability.

Market Insight

Supercar enthusiasts are a discerning group, meticulous in their pursuit of perfection, and usually belonging to an affluent demographic. According to a recent market analysis, the global luxury sports car market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2021 to 2026. This growth is propelled partly by the rising demand for unique, high-performance vehicles that offer advanced technological benefits and an unparalleled driving experience.

Engaging the Supercar Enthusiast

Sensory Experience : The Alpenglow’s hydrogen ICE doesn’t just offer eco-friendly credentials; it promises an auditory delight with the symphony of its well-tuned V-6, evoking the raw, emotive connection that supercar aficionados treasure.

Craftsmanship and Design : Every detail of the Alpenglow is a testament to Alpine’s dedication to excellence. From its sleek, aerodynamic contours to the advanced engineering under the bonnet, this vehicle is a masterpiece of modern automotive design.

Exclusivity: Catering to the elite, a limited series of street-legal Alpenglow models would create a sense of exclusivity and distinction highly valued by collectors and enthusiasts alike.

A Look Ahead

As Alpine forges ahead with its ambitious plans, one cannot help but speculate on the future landscape of sports cars. While the introduction of the Alpenglow brings much excitement and anticipation, it’s too late for the hydrogen-powered mid-engine A110 to come to the United States. However, an electric version of the A110 is already slated for 2026.

Alpine is preparing for its U.S. debut with several key launches:

An electric replacement for the mid-engine A110 in 2026. An SUV in 2027. A four-door A310 swoopy sedan in 2028.



The integration of hydrogen ICE technology in Alpenglow is still being worked on for a future release.