American Airlines to buy 100 hydrogen engines from ZeroAvia

The major US airline’s purchase commitment agreement with ZeroAvia is conditional.

American Airlines is further investing in ZeroAvia, announcing it has entered into a conditional purchase agreement with the hydrogen-electric aircraft developer. The airline plans to purchase 100 hydrogen engines to power regional jet planes. With these engines, the only emission produced inflight would be water vapor.

American Airlines is dedicated to achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

In addition to purchasing the engines, American Airlines has taken part in ZeroAvia’s Series C funding round. This isn’t the first time the airline has invested in the company. It’s first investment ($5 million) in ZeroAvia occurred in 2022. It was at this time that the airline also entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ZeroAvia that would provide American with the opportunity to purchase up to 100 hydrogen engines from the clean-powered aircraft developer. The recently announced conditional purchase agreement of the hydrogen-electric engines follow this MoU.

Both the investment and conditional commitment to purchase the innovative engine tech contributes to the airline’s goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by the middle of the century.

ZeroAvia’s hydrogen engine for commercial aircraft.

The British/American company is diligently working on developing hydrogen engines powered by fuel cells for commercial aviation. If fully realized, this technology could help to decarbonize the aviation industry as it offers the potential for nearly zero inflight emissions.

ZeroAvia has been flight testing a prototype for a 20-seat plane as well as designing a hydrogen engine for large planes like the Bombardier CRJ700. This is an aircraft American Airlines currently operates on specific regional routes.

Commenting on the announcement, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said that it will aid in the development of much-needed technologies to power the aviation industry and uphold American Airlines’ commitment to make the company “a sustainable airline so we can continue to deliver for customers for decades to come.”

Will there be a future for ZeroAvia?

ZeroAvia isn’t the only company focusing on hydrogen aviation. It’s also not the only one backed by American Airlines. American also invested in Universal Hydrogen, an LA-based hydrogen fuel distribution and logistics startup, back in 2022. However, Universal Hydrogen recently announced it failed to raise new financing to attract buyers, and after burning through $100 million, the company’s gone under.

Hopefully ZeroAvia has a stronger future and can deliver on its goals and hydrogen engines.