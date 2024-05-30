The City of Lancaster California (Lancaster) (https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/) and ReCarbon, Inc. (ReCarbon), (https://recarboninc.com) announced the launch of The Antelope Valley Circular Hydrogen Initiative (AVCHI). The AVCHI Initiative is a multi-stakeholder, public-private partnership with the goal of transforming waste biogases into clean hydrogen to help fuel the growth of the local clean energy economy and provide energy and economic resilience in the Antelope Valley.

The partnership is launching with the development of an innovative pilot plant to be located at the Lancaster Water Reclamation Plant owned and operated by the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (LASCD), (https://www.lacsd.org/about-us/who-we-are/our-agency). ReCarbon will take biogas from the wastewater treatment plant and produce clean hydrogen. Lancaster has agreed to purchase the hydrogen to help fuel its long-term hydrogen development plans.

ReCarbon’s novel proprietary process utilizes atmospheric microwave plasma to efficiently convert greenhouse gases (CO 2 and CH 4 ) to produce hydrogen with a zero carbon intensity (CI). The Emission Blade (EB) is ReCarbon’s core proprietary plasma reactor unit forms atmospheric plasma using microwaves.

With demand growing in the region, the AVCHI will be focused on increasing the availability of clean, low-carbon hydrogen while laying out a road map for recycling and utilizing waste gases into critically needed clean fuel.

The partnership aims to provide the Antelope Valley community with clean, renewable hydrogen power, thus reducing pollution and furthering environmental justice goals. The broader societal benefits to the residents of the Antelope Valley will include:

Improved air quality ,

, Lower energy costs,

Local economic development and ,

, Increased economic and energy resilience.

The Antelope Valley Circular Hydrogen Initiative promises to accelerate the scaling of the clean hydrogen economy throughout the region and help achieve critical climate goals and clean economic development.

About the City of Lancaster: Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. The City of Lancaster, California, was the first United States city to embrace hydrogen power, earning the moniker of the “First Hydrogen City.” The City has engaged in numerous formal partnerships and agreements to harness the potential of clean hydrogen. Lancaster is jumpstarting hydrogen adoption throughout the Antelope Valley and southern California.

About ReCarbon, Inc.: ReCarbon is a Silicon Valley-based climate technology company that has invented and developed the breakthrough plasma technology platform that converts greenhouse gases into valuable syngas and clean hydrogen. ReCarbon is the developer of the patented Plasma Carbon Conversion Unit (PCCU), a combustion-free, climate-positive greenhouse gas utilization technology. Our solutions are designed to create pathways to new climate-positive business models and new green jobs.

About the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (LACSD): The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts are a regional public agency that serves the wastewater and solid waste management needs of 78 cities and unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County. The agency protects public health and the environment and, in so doing, converts waste into resources like recycled water, green energy and recycled materials.

