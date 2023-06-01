Bert Watson, Accomplished Industry Expert, Joins Hydrogen Fuel News Writing Team

The Watson & Company president and former Congressional staff brings unique experience.

Hydrogen Fuel News (HFN) is pleased to announce that Bert Watson, president of Watson & Company and former Congressional staff in Washington, D.C. has joined our writing team.

We pride ourselves on our strong team built on a spectrum of specialties and experience.

Bert Watson joins the already thriving writing team at Hydrogen Fuel News at a time when the potential and opportunity of hydrogen and renewable energy has never been more relevant. He brings his experience in assisting businesses with communications, federal issues, international concerns, and bureaucratic red tape, which complement his business interaction and advocacy skills.

Watson excels in providing strategic direction to achieve constituency awareness, political participation and agency sponsorship. He served active duty in the US Navy, building experience with the military’s infrastructure.

In addition, Bert Watson is an industry expert who has participated in a wide range of endeavors, ranging from providing input for Federal Drug Administration (FDA) reform, promoting an experiment on the Space Shuttle that was nationally televised, and successfully managing several DoD technology enhancement funding requests.

More recently, Bert Watson has been focused on energy initiatives.

“After reading numerous articles in HFN, I offered some unsolicited comments – something I am known for (just ask my wife). I felt there were some interesting aspects in regard to hydrogen that could be given more broad attention – and more in-depth analyses,” said Watson about his decision to join the Hydrogen Fuel News writing team.

“My hope is to give great reasons to bring hydrogen to the public as a viable and convenient fuel source. That requires information which allows individuals and companies to make an informed decisions about using hydrogen as an alternative fuel source, particularly if they are interested in reducing pollution in their neighborhoods. I will not espouse a ‘Hydrogen or Nothing’ perspective, but give good reasons to choose hydrogen, including economics,” he added.

Bert Watson sees similarities between the development of hydrogen fuel with that of natural gas.

“There are many similarities [between the development of hydrogen fuel as an alternative energy source and that of natural gas and pipeline development], mainly in cost – cost to develop and/or perfect the technology to produce the fuel, cost to actually produce the fuel, cost to transport and store the fuel and the cost to buy the equipment that uses the fuel,” said Bert Watson.

“Great example would be CNG [compressed natural gas] buses. It was not long ago that CNG buses were a glimmer in some technologist’s eye,” he said. “Hydrogen buses may well leap-frog CNG buses as the mass transit bus of choice in the very near future.

“Of all those cost centers, the cost of buying the equipment using the fuel is already determined (eg: how much does a hydrogen car cost or a hydrogen power plant, etc.). Another cost has become optional – transport. If the technologies of production are deployed – utilizing miniaturized SMRs and electrolysis units – the costs of transporting hydrogen are essentially eliminated. That would drive the cost of hydrogen down and accelerate dissemination of hydrogen as a fuel option.”

Production is the key to the hydrogen energy sector’s next 5 years.

When we asked Bert Watson what he would like to see in the next half decade within the hydrogen energy sector, his answer was an emphatic “Produce, baby, produce!”

“The more hydrogen is produced, the more use is enabled. If that is the case, it is almost certain that the industry may create more supply than there is demand,” he said.

Welcome to Hydrogen Fuel News, Bert Watson

The team at Hydrogen Fuel News is thrilled to include Bert Watson and looks forward to seeing his unique contribution to our articles and content.

