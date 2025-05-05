BPCL and CIAL Launch South India’s First Green Hydrogen Plant at Kochi Airport

BPCL and Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) are getting ready to flip the switch on a game-changing project — South India’s very first green hydrogen plant and fueling station. Slated to go live at Kochi Airport by mid-May 2025, this innovative setup is all about pushing the envelope on sustainable energy.

Here’s the plan: The facility will churn out around 200 kilograms of green hydrogen every day using cutting-edge 1,000 kW alkaline water electrolysers. In the beginning, that clean energy will fuel airport vehicles, but the ultimate goal is to branch out into powering commercial transport as well.

Supporting India’s Green Hydrogen Vision

This project is a piece of the larger puzzle — it’s part of India’s big-picture National Green Hydrogen Mission, which is aiming to scale up hydrogen production to an impressive 5 million tonnes a year by 2030. It’s also plugging into Kerala’s ambitious Hydrogen Valley Program, designed to build a full-fledged hydrogen infrastructure across the state.

Fuel Cell Tech Driving Clean Transport

What’s powering this clean energy movement? KPIT Technologies’ 60–90 kW hydrogen fuel cell systems, which will be used in buses as part of the rollout. It’s another step toward using advanced fuel cell technology to clean up emissions-heavy sectors like transport.

More Than Just an Environmental Move

The green hydrogen station isn’t just about slashing emissions — though it’s expected to cut airport ground emissions by up to 85% by 2030 — it’s also a major win for the local economy. The project is projected to create over 500 jobs and comes with a total investment of ₹25 crore (about $3 million).

Next Stop: Thiruvananthapuram

And they’re not stopping at Kochi. BPCL already has plans in motion for a second refueling station in Thiruvananthapuram, expected to be up and running by 2026, further expanding the reach of green hydrogen and laying the foundation for a cleaner, smarter transport future.