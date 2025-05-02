Hydrogen Fuel Cells Power Port Decarbonization in Southern California

Hydrogen fuel cell trucks are about to hit the road in a big way at one of the busiest port areas in the U.S.—Los Angeles and Long Beach. Backed by a power trio of companies, this new wave of clean transportation aims to move goods while cutting back on pollution in a region that really needs it.

Zero-Emissions Are Rolling In

Savage Companies, a seasoned logistics provider, is teaming up with Symbio North America, known for its advanced fuel cell technology, and FORVIA, a specialist in high-pressure hydrogen storage. Together, they’re launching a fleet of hydrogen-powered drayage trucks built specifically to meet—and likely exceed—California’s CARB Advanced Clean Fleets Rule, which sets a firm target: all port drayage trucks must be zero-emission by 2035.

Revealed at the ACT Expo in Anaheim on April 28, 2025, this isn’t some demo or early-stage trial. It’s the real deal. The trucks are built on rugged Mack Anthem chassis, powered by Symbio’s 300kW StackPack fuel cell system and paired with FORVIA’s 70MPa XL-Tanks. That combo delivers serious performance—moving heavy freight without a single gram of CO₂ and without sacrificing payload capacity or operating hours.

Why Go Hydrogen Instead of Battery?

Port drayage is tough work. It demands quick turnarounds, heavy loads, and zero downtime. And while batteries have their strengths, hydrogen fuel cells checked more boxes for Savage. Here’s why:

Fast refueling : Just 15 minutes vs. hours on a charger;

: Just 15 minutes vs. hours on a charger; No loss in payload : Fuel cells are lighter, so trucks carry full loads;

: Fuel cells are lighter, so trucks carry full loads; Longer range: Perfect for two-shift operations, which are common at ports.

The result? Up to a 90% cut in CO₂ compared to diesel, without compromising on performance. And with hydrogen infrastructure expanding, especially with the U.S. Department of Energy’s $200 million hydrogen hub initiative, the timing couldn’t be better.

The Tech Behind It

Each truck runs on Symbio’s StackPack 75kW proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells, stacked to provide up to 300kW of continuous power. These systems offer peak efficiencies of 60% and use minimal platinum—just 0.15mg/cm²—which is a game-changer in terms of reducing costs and boosting sustainability.

The FORVIA tanks are nothing short of cutting-edge either. Made from Type IV lightweight composite and operating at 70MPa (over 10,000 psi), each truck carries about 34 kg of hydrogen. Patented liners keep the hydrogen secure while ensuring long-term durability. In short, they’re made for the long haul—literally.

Starting Strong with 80+ Trucks

In this initial rollout, Savage will deploy more than 80 hydrogen fuel cell trucks throughout the San Pedro Bay port complex. They’re not just hauling freight—they’re showcasing a new way forward. With decades of experience in handling ammonia—a key hydrogen carrier—Savage is applying its specialized know-how to solve the hydrogen infrastructure puzzle.

But there’s more at stake. This project could act as a catalyst for faster hydrogen infrastructure development, influence policy changes like the EPA’s Phase 3 greenhouse gas rules, and help demonstrate a path to replace old-school diesel fleets across the country.

Safety, Compliance, and Reliability

The entire system—from the fuel cell stacks to the truck’s electronic architecture—meets global safety standards such as ISO 26262. With ASIL-D certified control systems, these trucks are as safe as they are innovative. What started as a pilot program, like the Port of LA’s FCETI back in 2021, has now matured into something fully operational and market-ready.

More Than a Demo—This Is Real Progress

Make no mistake: this isn’t just another flashy prototype. What’s happening in Southern California right now represents real momentum in the hydrogen economy. This region, with its ambitious emission goals and history of poor air quality, is ground zero for testing tomorrow’s trucking tech, today.

And really, that’s the point. This isn’t about novelty—it’s about building a playbook for industrial decarbonization. By pairing advanced fuel cell technology with real-world logistics needs, this team is doing more than putting trucks on the road. They’re setting the pace for an industry overdue for change.

About Savage

Founded in 1946, Savage Companies is a major U.S.-based logistics group that moves essential materials across sectors like agriculture, energy, and chemicals. Now, with a firm eye on the future, Savage is stepping up its investment in zero-emission technology by diving into hydrogen transportation and sustainable infrastructure.