There is lots of data on emissions, and if you are trying to reduce your environmental footprint, it might seem challenging to reduce your business’s emissions. The good news is that with today’s technology, it can be easier than ever to implement eco-friendly, efficient processes. Whether or not you are ready to implement green hydrogen, following these practices can put you closer to where you need to be.

Look to Cleaner Alternatives

As you make strides toward more sustainable methods of transportation, you may want to consider electric vehicles or a hydrogen electric commercial fleet as a green investment into your business. They are incredibly fuel-efficient, and they can help you cut down on operating costs. If you are looking for methods of sustainable transportation, you may want to learn more about the environmental benefits of using electric vehicles.

Green hydrogen fuel and technology

Be More Efficient with Your Fuel

There are certain industries struggling due to high gas prices and while you cannot control the pricing you can try to manage your usage. If an engine idles, it can waste a lot of fuel over the course of the day, and it also increases wear and tear on the engine. Plus, it puts out more pollutants into the air. One of the best ways of reducing costs and emissions is by using GPS telematics and tracking. This allows you to keep an eye on where your drivers are and what they are doing. You can determine how much time is spent idling, which allows you to calculate the amount of fuel that is being used during the idling. Then you can work with your drivers to reduce that idle time and save money. When you implement tracking solutions, you’ll also be able to ensure drivers get where they need to be as efficiently as possible.

Pick the Right Vehicles

When it is time to either add to the fleet or replace vehicles, you can take the time to reevaluate your needs. You can purchase an appropriate size for your purpose. If it’s too large, it may use more energy than it needs, but if it is too small, you may end up sending out multiple vehicles when the job could have been done with one. Still, getting smaller vehicles means you will likely not be spreading as much air pollution. Consider ways of keeping your vehicles maintained as efficiently as possible. Vehicles usually do not perform at their peak efficiently if their parts malfunction or the parts are too old. Maintaining them can also boost your fuel efficiency. You can use telematics to determine when it is time to perform routine maintenance on your trucks.

Consider More Efficient Dispatch Methods

If you implement GPS tracking and telematics, you can do a better job with dispatching. You’ll be able to come up with pre-determined stops that allow you to optimize speed, distance, and highway preferences. Drivers will be able to take the shortest route possible, which prevents them from burning too much fuel. When you optimize dispatching and scheduling, you can reduce repeat visits to the same location, which prevents you from having to drive to too many jobs. You can try to put drivers out when traffic is lighter, which prevents too much idling. It can also reduce your travel times.