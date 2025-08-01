China’s No. 7 Engineering Arm Secures EPC Role for Namibia’s 3GW Green Hydrogen Project

China National Chemical Engineering No. 7 Construction Company has just landed a major deal—they’re taking on the EPC contract for a huge 3 GW green hydrogen and ammonia project in Namibia. It’s all part of a groundbreaking initiative led by Hyphen Hydrogen Energy and backed by the Namibian government. The site? None other than the stunning Tsau Khaeb National Park. This isn’t just another project—it’s the first of its kind at this scale in sub-Saharan Africa, and it’s going to run completely on solar and wind power.

A massive leap for green hydrogen and sustainable energy

This project is all about clean fuel production. Using electrolysis to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, then combining that hydrogen to create green ammonia, they’re aiming to deliver a serious push toward sustainable energy and industrial decarbonization. With projected investments topping a jaw-dropping $10 billion—about the same as Namibia’s entire GDP—this venture isn’t just big, it’s transformative.

Potential to supercharge Namibia’s economy

If everything goes according to plan, we’re looking at some game-changing results. Experts say the project could boost Namibia’s GDP by as much as 30% by the end of this decade. Plus, it’s expected to create tens of thousands of new jobs and put the country on the global map as a serious player in green hydrogen export.

Protecting the environment amid big development

That said, there are some valid concerns. The project is unfolding inside a national park known for its fragile ecosystem. Questions are being raised about how construction and long-term operations might impact local wildlife and the environment. And then there’s the infrastructure challenge—getting everything in place in such a remote location won’t be easy. Still, if handled right, this could become a model for how to do large-scale sustainable energy right in ecologically sensitive areas.