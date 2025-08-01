Envision and FRV Launch Brazil’s Largest Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Project at Pecém Port

Envision, China’s green tech trailblazer, is joining forces with FRV (Fotowatio Renewable Ventures), a renewable energy giant owned by Saudi Arabia and based in Spain, for a bold new clean energy venture in Brazil. The two companies are teaming up to build a massive 500 MW green hydrogen and ammonia facility at Pecém Port, Ceará—an eastern gateway that’s fast becoming Brazil’s hottest hub for green exports. The announcement came during President Lula’s 2025 trip to China, signaling just how big of a deal this is on both sides of the globe.

A Major Move for Brazil’s Clean Energy Future

Dubbed the H2 Cumbuco project, the facility is expected to be up and running by 2030—and when it is, it’ll stand as one of the biggest green hydrogen initiatives in all of Latin America. The mission here is crystal clear: use 100% renewable electricity to create green hydrogen through cutting-edge electrolysis, convert it into green ammonia, and ship it out for use in everything from cargo shipping and agriculture to heavy-duty industry.

The timing couldn’t be better. Europe and Asia are tightening their emissions targets and urgently looking for clean, scalable alternatives. This project puts Brazil right in their line of sight. Thanks to Ceará’s massive solar and wind potential—and solid port infrastructure already in place—Brazil is more than ready to deliver.

How It All Works

At the core of H2 Cumbuco is good old electrolysis—but powered entirely by sun and wind. It’s a pretty cool process: renewable electricity runs through electrolysers, which split water into hydrogen and oxygen. That green hydrogen is then mixed with nitrogen from the air through the well-established Haber-Bosch method, resulting in zero-emissions green ammonia.

But here’s where things get next-level. Envision is bringing in its signature AI-driven tech—the same smart system that drives efficiency at its Net-Zero Industrial Park in Chifeng, China. In Brazil, this AI will oversee everything from energy generation to storage and conversion, constantly fine-tuning operations to cut waste and boost performance.

Local Impact, Long-Term Payoff

This isn’t just an energy story—it’s a people story too. The project is expected to be a major economic driver for Ceará, home to over 9 million Brazilians. Through construction and ongoing operations, H2 Cumbuco is set to create tons of new jobs and spark investment in everything from port logistics to clean tech education and infrastructure.

In short: Made in Ceará, made for Brazil’s future. It’s about creating long-lasting value in the region, supercharging Brazil’s role as a global leader in climate action, and building a model of clean industry that others can follow.

A Smart Solution for Tough Climate Problems

Let’s talk about green ammonia. It’s way more than a trendy buzzword—it’s one of the most promising answers to pollution-heavy sectors like global shipping and fertilizer production. Right now, conventional ammonia is a major carbon offender. But by using green hydrogen from renewables, this new process cuts emissions drastically and opens a real, scalable path toward decarbonization.

And this isn’t just hypothetical. Over in China, Envision’s Chifeng facility is already cranking out 320,000 tons of green ammonia a year using 100% off-grid renewable energy. That proven playbook is now heading south, ready to be put to work in Latin America.

A Global Partnership with Real Momentum

The buzz around green hydrogen in Brazil is building fast—and H2 Cumbuco is poised to be a flagship project. For Envision, it’s about exporting a smart, sustainable model that already works. For FRV, it’s a powerful step into the growing world of clean fuels. And for Brazil? It’s a bold signal to the rest of the world: we’re serious about becoming a major player in green ammonia exports and clean industry growth.

Yeah, there are always going to be hurdles—costs, regulations, shifting hydrogen prices—but the direction’s locked in. Renewable-powered infrastructure, guided by AI, is where the global economy is heading.

The future is green. It’s global. And right now? It’s taking root in Ceará.