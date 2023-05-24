DOE invests millions in clean hydrogen technologies and to improve power grid

The US Department of Energy (DOE) will provide more funding to achieve decarbonization goals.

The DOE recently announced a combined nearly $60 million in funding to lower the cost of clean hydrogen, deliver cleaner air, lower reliance on fossil fuel, and create more high-quality jobs.

Over $40 million in funding is for 22 clean H2 projects.

The 22 projects in 14 states will receive this funding to enhance vital technologies needed to produce, store and deploy clean hydrogen.

According to the recent DOE announcement, clean H2 has the potential to leverage all of the US’ clean energy resources. Among these includes renewables, nuclear, and fossil fuels with carbon capture.

It is also believed that clean hydrogen can support the growth and development of clean electricity by providing a means for long-duration power storage, as well as providing flexibility and multiple revenue streams to all forms of clean energy generation.

By allowing the development of various pathways for domestic clean energy across various sectors of the US economy, H2 development can strengthen America’s energy independence and speed up the nation’s manufacturing boom.

The clean hydrogen projects will be managed by HFTO.

The 22 H2 projects to receive funding from the DOE will work on:

Developing technologies for solar fuels.

Demonstrating higher-density and lower-pressure H2 storage technologies.

Reducing the costs of hydrogen fuel cells needed for medium- and heavy-duty transportation applications.

Improving hydrogen-emissions detection and monitoring.

The clean hydrogen projects will be managed by the DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO). The projects will advance the Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Shot objective of lowering the cost of clean H2 to “1-1-1” ($1 per 1 kg in 1 decade), as well as support the DOE’s [email protected] initiative.

Funding for implementing grid resilience programs.

Beyond providing funding to advance clean hydrogen technologies, the DOE will also be providing $17.8 million in funding to establish a new North American university research consortium. The focus of this consortium is to help states and tribal communities implement grid resilience programs and reach decarbonization objectives.

“Today’s investments are a bold step in addressing some of our hardest to decarbonize sectors — heavy transportation and industry — by working directly with states and tribes to make hydrogen an available clean energy source,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “These bold investments are ensuring the U.S. leads the way in hydrogen technology and other clean energy solutions.”

