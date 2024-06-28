Cosworth Unveils Its Most Powerful Hypercar Engine Yet and Eyes Future with Alternative Fuels

Cosworth, a powerhouse in British automotive engineering, has revealed its most powerful hypercar engine to date. This announcement coincides with the debut of the Bugatti Tourbillon on June 20. The new hypercar continues a prestigious line of high-performance vehicles that showcase Cosworth’s exceptional engineering, including the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Gordon Murray Automotive T.50, and the Bizzarrini Giotto.

A New Milestone with the Bugatti Tourbillon

The Bugatti Tourbillon marks Cosworth’s fourth hypercar engine partnership since 2020, following a successful collaboration in 2021 for Bugatti’s latest hyper sports car, the successor to the Chiron. The Bugatti Tourbillon’s naturally aspirated V16 engine, initially hinted at in February 2024, has finally been unveiled with detailed specifications.

Cosworth’s engineering team achieved an impressive feat by taking just 13 months to convert preliminary designs into a fully functional V16 engine at their Northampton headquarters. This 8.35-liter powerhouse, capable of reaching up to 9000rpm, exemplifies the pinnacle of automotive innovation and precision engineering.

Bruce Wood, Cosworth’s managing director of powertrain, expressed his excitement, saying, “I think we all got goosebumps the first time we heard the roar of the Bugatti’s incredible V16 engine; it is a truly unique piece of machinery. Producing a V16, especially one as large as this 8.35 liter, is no easy feat. With the crank and camshafts measuring almost a meter long, we had to employ innovative design technology to overcome the torsional loads.”

Understanding Naturally Aspirated Engines and Their Advantages

A naturally aspirated engine is a type of internal combustion engine that relies solely on atmospheric pressure for air intake, as opposed to forced induction methods such as turbocharging or supercharging. This means that the engine draws in air naturally through the intake valve, and its performance is primarily dependent on engine displacement, efficiency, and atmospheric conditions.

The key difference between naturally aspirated engines and their forced induction counterparts lies in the method of air intake. While turbocharged or supercharged engines use compressors to force more air into the combustion chamber, naturally aspirated engines do not. This results in a simpler design, with fewer components like turbines and intercoolers, reducing the likelihood of mechanical failures.

One of the significant benefits of naturally aspirated engines is their longevity and reliability. Without the additional stress of forced air compression, these engines experience less thermal strain and wear on internal components, contributing to a longer lifespan. Additionally, they often provide a more linear and predictable throttle response, delivering power in a smoother, more consistent manner.

Moreover, naturally aspirated engines stand out in terms of maintenance. The absence of turbochargers or superchargers means there are fewer parts that could potentially fail, leading to lower maintenance costs over the life of the vehicle. This reliability makes naturally aspirated engines a preferred choice for enthusiasts seeking durability and consistent performance over time.

In summary, while forced induction engines offer higher power outputs by increasing air intake, naturally aspirated engines strike a balance between performance and longevity, making them a robust and reliable choice for many high-performance applications.

Technical Brilliance Under the Hood

The newly unveiled V16 engine showcases an advanced cross-plane crankshaft architecture combined with 90° bank angles and a sophisticated dry sump lubrication system. Astonishingly, this engine tips the scales at just 252kg, even lighter than the natural aspirated V12 found in the Aston Martin Valkyrie. This impressive feat is the result of meticulous weight-saving measures, including the implementation of titanium connecting rods and a carbon fiber inlet plenum. The crankshaft, meticulously crafted from a single billet, extends to a length of 900mm, bringing the total engine length to just shy of one meter.

Bruce Wood added, “The first thing that hits you when you see it is the sheer size of the engine – there is no escaping it. Yet we were able to use our experience to develop high tolerances within the design, thus reducing the mass and weight of the final product. When we heard it fire up on the dyno and reach maximum revs, we were astounded at the sound. The performance figures speak for themselves, and coupled with the hybrid powertrain, the experience of the Bugatti Tourbillon will be truly one of a kind.”

Dr. Florian Kamelger, Cosworth’s CEO, commented, “This latest partnership with Bugatti, one of the most revered names in automotive performance, is a reflection of the world-class talent we have within Cosworth. Together, we have delivered something totally unique, within a tight timeframe, that will form part of one of the greatest hypercar powertrains ever created.”

Looking Ahead: Cosworth’s Commitment to Hydrogen and Alternative Fuels

While continuing to push the boundaries with traditional internal combustion engines (ICEs), Cosworth is also investing heavily in the development of hydrogen and alternative fuel technologies. In 2022, Cosworth began developing hydrogen engines, marking a significant step towards sustainable high-performance engines.

Cosworth has enhanced its facilities to enable the development of alternative fuel-powered combustion engines. This capability, coupled with their extensive knowledge in ICEs, allows Cosworth to produce a wide range of sustainably fueled high-performance engines for various applications. Developing high-performance engines has been the backbone of Cosworth since the company’s inception. In the last decade, they have broadened their capabilities, manufacturing world-class engines not only for automotive and motorsport but also for aerospace and marine applications.

Hydrogen may not be the primary focus for car makers currently, either in fuel cell or ICE form. Despite this, one area where it will almost certainly play a key role in decarbonization is racing. The heat of competition is where Cosworth hopes their hydrogen engines will come into play, leveraging their legacy in engine development to pave the way for a greener future.