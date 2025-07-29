Digital Holographic 3D Sensor Revolutionizes Fuel Cell Quality Control in Germany

Fraunhofer IPM has teamed up with the University of Stuttgart and top industry players like Thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering and Chemische Werke Kluthe to roll out a cutting-edge digital holographic 3D sensor—and it’s kind of a game changer for hydrogen fuel cells.

Next-level quality control for fuel cell parts

This sensor isn’t just another lab gadget—it’s a real-time, inline solution that delivers micrometer-accurate 3D surface scans of metal bipolar plates, the critical components inside a hydrogen fuel cell. That means manufacturers can catch tiny defects as parts are being made, drastically reduce waste, and get instant feedback through a digital twin simulation. If there’s a hitch in the process, it flags it early so adjustments can be made on the fly.

Putting it to the test in Baden-Württemberg

The first round of real-world testing is happening in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, and the project’s getting a boost from the German Research Foundation (DFG). It’s one of those moments where smart tech meets smart funding—paving the way for serious advances in fuel cell technology and industrial decarbonization.

Big potential for green hydrogen and beyond

As demand for clean power and zero-emission transport ramps up, this tech couldn’t have landed at a better time. It helps streamline production, improves transparency on the factory floor, minimizes scrap, and supports the broader push to scale up the hydrogen infrastructure. In other words, it’s a solid step toward making green hydrogen more viable and fueling the future of sustainable industry.