Next Hydrogen Commissions Ontario’s Largest Onsite Green Hydrogen Fueling Station

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. has flipped the switch on something big — Ontario’s largest on-site clean hydrogen fueling station is now up and running. Officially launched on July 28, 2025, the new facility is located at a major distribution centre in Mississauga and is already fueling fuel cell-powered forklifts with zero-emission energy.

Green hydrogen powering busy industrial operations

This isn’t your average fueling station. At full capacity, the system can produce up to 650 kilograms of green hydrogen every single day — all made on-site using Next Hydrogen’s second-generation electrolyzer. That means no trucking hydrogen in, no burning fossil fuels, and a much smaller carbon footprint overall. It’s hydrogen production done the clean way, using renewable electricity to power electrolysis right where it’s needed most.

Paving the way for industrial decarbonization

Strategically set in a high-demand industrial zone, the station is more than just a local energy solution — it’s a working example of how hydrogen infrastructure can support industrial decarbonization at scale. It’s about reducing emissions not just from the fuel itself, but from the entire supply chain—from production, to transportation, to end use.

Rooted in innovation and aligned with national goals

This project speaks directly to the bigger picture. It lines up with Canada’s hydrogen strategy and reinforces Ontario’s clean energy policies. Next Hydrogen—founded back in 2007 and holding more than 40 patents—has brought its innovative technology to life here, passing all performance checks, including a successful factory acceptance test. The station will soon be handed off to the customer, backed by all the latest ISO certifications from Next Hydrogen’s Mississauga facility.

Step by step, projects like this are turning the promise of fuel cell technology and green hydrogen into everyday reality—helping industries operate cleaner, smarter, and more sustainably.