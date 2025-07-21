Dutch Government Pours €700M into Green Hydrogen: 602MW Boost to National Clean Energy Ambitions

The Dutch government just made a bold move—it’s putting more than €700 million on the table to back 11 major green hydrogen projects across the country. This massive investment, announced on July 18, 2025, is all part of the OWE subsidy scheme, designed to make hydrogen production from renewable energy much more affordable. Some big-name players like Air Liquide, Vattenfall, Circul8 Hydrogen Factory, and Statkraft are among the main recipients.

Scaling Up Electrolysis Across the Netherlands

The plan? Install a whopping 602 MW of electrolyser capacity in key industrial areas like Rotterdam, Lelystad, and Deventer. They’re tapping into existing hydrogen infrastructure to speed things up and keep costs down. With these projects hitting the ground, the country’s betting big on electrolysis to power its way toward a cleaner future.

Driving Down Emissions, Creating Jobs

But this push isn’t just about the tech. It’s about slashing CO₂ emissions, creating solid clean energy jobs, and taking real steps towards industrial decarbonization. All of this helps the Netherlands edge closer to energy independence—a goal that’s more important than ever.

Biggest Government Support for Hydrogen Yet

This is hands down the largest government-led investment in green hydrogen the Netherlands has ever seen. It brings together smart policy, technical know-how, and strong business backing to jumpstart the hydrogen economy in a serious way. And from the looks of it, this is just the beginning.