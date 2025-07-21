INEOS Slashes Hull Site Emissions by 75% with Hydrogen Conversion

INEOS Acetyls has pulled off a major move at its Hull manufacturing site—ditching natural gas in favor of hydrogen energy, and the results are impressive. By switching to blue hydrogen—which, by the way, is already produced as part of their existing operations—they’ve managed to slash CO₂ emissions by a verified 75%.

A £30 Million Leap Toward Cleaner Industry

This £30 million upgrade is on track for completion by July 2025, and it’s not just about cutting emissions. The project backs INEOS’s broader goal of climate action while also securing over 300 jobs at the site. Talk about a win-win.

A Real-World Blueprint for Industrial Decarbonization

We keep hearing about industrial decarbonization in theory, but INEOS is turning that into reality—right here in the UK. They’ve created a tangible, cost-effective blueprint that other manufacturers can actually follow. And with the pressure rising for heavy industries to decarbonize, this kind of move isn’t just smart—it’s necessary.

Pushing Hydrogen Forward in the Energy Transition

This shift to hydrogen isn’t just about compliance or box-checking. It’s a bold step toward wider adoption of zero-emission technology and a strong signal that hydrogen infrastructure is advancing. More importantly, it proves that sustainable energy solutions like hydrogen production can be scaled up today—not in some distant future.