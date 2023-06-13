Electric vehicles are unlike normal vehicles in that they have special shipping requirements. If your shipping company doesn’t know how to handle electric vehicles, then the safety of your vehicle is at risk.

Below we’ll go into 5 companies that offer electric car shipping and what to expect.

Let’s get started.

1. A1 Auto Transport

A1 Auto Transport has been in the business for over 12 years. They have a 4.25 rating on the Better Business Bureau and understand how to ship a variety of vehicles from electric, luxury to classic. You can also upgrade to enclosed trailers as well if you’re wanting extra protection for your electric vehicle.

A1 Auto understands that electric vehicles are different because of the batteries that are used. Since there is a risk of batteries catching fire, extra precautions must be taken to ensure that temperatures are kept under control when dealing with electric vehicles.

With electric vehicles costing a little more than normal vehicles, it’s going to be your best bet to go with a company like A1 Auto Transport that has experience with shipping electric vehicles and can get your vehicle to its destination in one piece.

2. Sherpa Auto Transport

With their 1 million liability insurance coverage, you’re going to enjoy full coverage of your electric vehicle. They ship to 48 states, but don’t ship to Hawaii or Alaska and don’t offer international shipping.

You can also get a discount for multiple electric vehicles if your family is relocating and want to get a better price. Sherpa Auto Transport also has a price lock guarantee, so you won’t be faced with hidden charges at the end of the journey.

With their high insurance coverage, anyone with an expensive electric vehicle is going to be able to enjoy the sense of security that Sherpa Auto offers.

3. American Auto Shipping

With 24/7 customer service, it’s hard to go wrong with American Auto Shipping. They also offer a free rental car if your vehicle is late by more than 14 days. You also get a free car wash, up to $20, which is a great offer that most other companies fail to compete with.

You can also ship your car to all 50 states without an issue. One downside is that American Auto Shipping does not offer insurance themselves, the carrier that delivers your vehicle will be responsible for that. If you go with American Auto, it’s imperative you double check your insurance coverage so that your electric vehicle is insured.

You can also utilize their mobile app to track your vehicle along its journey. Their average cost is $1050 for 2750 miles, which is competitive in auto shipping. The final price may be more or less depending on the time of year and fuel prices.

If required, you can also contact them on the internet at any hour of the day. Their offering a car wash and free rental vehicle on late deliveries separates them from the pack and shows that American Auto is willing to go the extra mile.

4. Montway Auto Transport

Montway Auto Transport ships to all 50 states and internationally. Unfortunately, if you have an electric motorcycle or RV, they won’t be able to ship those types of vehicles. What’s great about Montway is that they can ship electric vehicles safely, while having competitive pricing.

If you are in the military, you can also enjoy their military discounts. Sadly, Montway has a $199 cancellation fee which can be a bummer if you need to cancel at the last minute. You also won’t be able to track your vehicle with Montway.

While Montway does have some faults, they have plenty of positive reviews and work actively to ensure that the customer is always happy. They also have $250,000 insurance coverage, which is great for those with more expensive vehicles.

Conclusion

In conclusion, when it comes to shipping electric vehicles, it is crucial to choose a reliable and experienced auto transport company that understands the unique requirements and challenges involved. A1 Auto Transport, with over 12 years of experience and a 4.25 rating on the Better Business Bureau, stands out as a trusted option as the #1 car transportation services.

Their expertise in handling various types of vehicles, including electric, luxury, and classic cars, ensures the safe transportation of your valuable asset. Additionally, A1 Auto offers the option of enclosed trailers for added protection, recognizing the importance of safeguarding electric vehicles’ sensitive batteries.

When selecting an auto transport company for shipping electric vehicles, it is crucial to consider factors such as experience, insurance coverage, additional services, and vehicle tracking options. Each of the mentioned companies has its strengths and weaknesses, allowing customers to make an informed choice based on their specific needs and preferences.