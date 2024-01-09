ET Energies Launches as a Dynamic Spinoff from Electrolytic Technologies Systems LLC providing Modular H2 Systems

ET Energies LLC, a pioneering spinoff from Electrolytic Technologies Systems LLC, has officially emerged as a dynamic force in the hydrogen industry.

Leveraging its parent company’s expertise in technology, engineering design, and fabrication, ET Energies is set to revolutionize the field with its focus on deploying skid-mounted and modular Hydrogen generation systems.

Building on its core competency, ET Energies is proud to announce its foray into the development of cost-effective, modular, and highly efficient Hydrogen PEM electrolyzer systems. This expansion marks a significant step forward for the company, as it continues to harness its expertise to address new and pressing energy needs.

“We are excited to unveil ET Energies, dedicated to pioneering clean energy solutions and cutting-edge technologies,” said Derek Lubie, CEO at ET Energies. “Our commitment to innovation and sustainability remains unwavering, and we are eager to make a positive impact in the H2 industry.”

ET Energies is poised to lead the way in the development and deployment of advanced modular energy solutions, offering a fresh perspective and a steadfast dedication to efficiency and sustainability.

For further information, please visit www.etenergies.com or contact [email protected].