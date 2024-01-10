Leading green ammonia company joins the CHFCA, further boosting Canada’s green H2 economyJanuary 10, 2024
FuelPositive to contribute to the nation’s clean technology efforts.
Waterloo-based Canadian technology company and a green ammonia production leader, FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) announced it has joined the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA), a move that will help to support the growth of Canada’s green hydrogen industry.
Eco-friendly clean technology for farmers.
Focused on delivering economical and sustainable clean technology solutions, FuelPositive’s goal is to ensure that the lifecycle of its products is eco-friendly. The company’s systems are designed to provide onsite production of pure, anhydrous ammonia.
The onsite containerized green ammonia production design offers the end-user clean fertilizer, energy and green ammonia supply security while at the same time eliminating carbon emissions from the generation process and “wildly fluctuating supply chains”. To start, the company will offer its clean technology to farmers.
“Farmers use 80% of the traditional, highly polluting, grey ammonia produced today, and ammonia is a critical chemical in many other sectors,” said Nelson Leite, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member of FuelPositive, in a recent news release.
“The possibility of producing Green Ammonia on-site for nitrogen fertilizers, fuel-switching, and water purification – with no carbon emissions – is drawing attention globally. It can replace the grey ammonia in virtually all the traditional sectors, significantly reducing carbon emissions worldwide.”
Green ammonia is also important to the hydrogen economy.
In addition to FuelPositive’s clean ammonia production technology offering benefits to farmers, such as fertilizer for farming and fuel for grain drying, the system can also be used for other applications such as internal combustion engines and grid storage solution.
Furthermore, according to Leite, another key component of FuelPositive’s onsite system is green hydrogen production. This is notable as ammonia is seen by many to be an enabler of the hydrogen economy.
FuelPositive is expected to be a “key driver in the industry”.
“With deep knowledge of the green ammonia and agricultural space, FuelPositive’s initiatives will be a key driver in the industry,” commented Ivette Vear-Perez, CHFCA CEO in a recent news release.
“We are very excited to partner with Canadian Green Hydrogen manufacturers and innovators through the CHFCA,” added Ian Clifford, FuelPositive’s CEO and Chair. “FuelPositive is testing and accessing Green Hydrogen technologies worldwide for our systems. Teaming up with Canadian technology companies and supporting the Canadian economy as we build our Green Ammonia solutions aligns with our mission as a Company.”
The Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association is a national association created to support industry, academia, government agencies, financial organizations and other stakeholders focused on hydrogen as well as fuel cell technologies and products. Presently, the organization has over 170 members across the nation.
