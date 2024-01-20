Rounds 1 and 2 of the event in Saudi Arabia will start in February for fast-paced action on tough terrain.

Extreme E is getting ready to begin its fourth year, with less than a month before Rounds 1 and 2 of the thrilling 2024 event is set to start in Saudi Arabia.

The fourth season is gearing up for an even more exciting and action-packed event than ever before.

The Extreme E event is unique for so many reasons, but certainly the fact that it takes place in Saudi Arabia’s deserts plays a massive role. The championship will be arriving in Jeddah for the Desert X Prix on February 17 and 18. This represents the first time that the series will be racing in Jeddah, though the location is highly familiar with racing events, having hosted Saudi Arabian Formula One races since 2021.

Coming Soon, Etreme H in 2025 – Hydrogen Racing

Extreme H Advances Towards Hydrogen-Powered Future in Motorsports

Extreme E’s newest initiative, Extreme H, is taking bold strides towards a sustainable future with plans to introduce hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars in the 2025 racing season. The prototype of this trailblazing concept was recently unveiled by Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, during a shakedown event.

Agag expressed his enthusiasm over the progress made thus far, emphasizing that this venture is a significant step towards a hydrogen future in motorsports. It also heralds the advent of the world’s first off-road hydrogen racing world championship.

Mark Grain, the Technical Director of Extreme E, concurred with Agag’s sentiments, stating that the successful shakedown of the prototype chassis was a critical achievement. He lauded the collective effort of the team and Spark Racing Technology that made this milestone possible. Despite acknowledging that there is much work left before the official launch of Extreme H in 2025, Grain expressed optimism about the potential impact of their innovation on motorsport and the future of mobility.

In a noteworthy development, Extreme H, FIA Formula One World Championship (F1), and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) have declared their intention to form a joint Hydrogen Working Group. This collaborative effort will bring together experts from all three organizations to evaluate the potential applications and developments of hydrogen within motorsport and beyond.

Extreme H has also laid out a roadmap to become an FIA Championship from its inaugural season in 2025, with ambitions to achieve FIA World Championship status by 2026. If successful, Extreme H would join the elite ranks of only seven other official FIA World Championships, including Formula One and Formula E, underscoring the series’ ambitious growth trajectory towards a hydrogen-powered future in motorsports.

This year, the Extreme E Desert X Prix will be focused on a theme of coral restoration.

The coral restoration initiative is spearheaded by the Head of the Scientific Committee for the event, Carlos Duarte, a professor in Marine Science at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and an Ocean Revive and AEON Collective collaborator.

Excitement about the event

“We are excited to return to Saudi Arabia for our fourth season of Extreme E,” said the event’s founder and CEO Alejandro Agag. “The championship is undoubtedly one of the most competitive in world motorsport, and we are looking forward to another year full of fantastic battles out on track visiting some incredible locations, some of which have been hugely impacted by climate change.”

The location offers a unique and thrilling landscape, as participants must face some highly challenging terrains.

“Saudi Arabia has been a great host for Extreme E since we launched, and has also showcased some memorable on track moments, and we look forward to more of the same in Jeddah,” said Agag.

“Our partnership with Extreme has a rich history, extending far beyond the realms of sports and racing. We envision this collaboration to endure for the long term,” added Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdulla Al-Faisal, chairperson of the Saudi Motorsport Company. “This time around, the race takes place in a fresh and iconic setting, Jeddah, a location renowned globally for its significance, which has played a pivotal role in establishing Saudi Arabia’s reputation in the world of motorsports.”