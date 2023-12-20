Extreme H unlocks major hydrogen racing achievement with first prototype

It has successfully carried out a shakedown of its first prototype chassis.

Extreme H, the new hydrogen racing championship that’s set to launch in 2025, announced that a shakedown of the H2 racing series’ first prototype chassis has been successfully completed, marking the first major milestone in its development.

Extreme H teased the prototype in action in a new video.

The hydrogen-powered prototype recently hit the track to run its first test laps. Video was shot during the test and a glimpse of the shakedown can be seen in the YouTube video below.

Revealing this teaser is a big deal in the racing world, as Extreme H is the world’s first-ever off-road hydrogen racing series.

“Completing this initial first shakedown of the Extreme H prototype ahead of schedule is a sign of strong progress being made as we prepare for the launch of Extreme H in 2025,” commented Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, in a company news release.

“We are thrilled to reveal the first look at our hydrogen-powered concept, which we feel is going to be ground-breaking in motorsport,” Agag added.

Collaborating to make hydrogen racing a reality.

Extreme H is not alone in its quest to achieve its hydrogen motorsport goal. Hydrogen Fuel News recently reported on Extreme H, the FIA Formula One World Championship (F1) and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) joining forces to establish a joint Hydrogen Working Group.

The group, which brings together collective expertise from all three organizations, is a strategic alliance with an objective to evaluate development and possible applications for hydrogen within not only motorsport, but wider mobility as well.

A rigorous testing program is now underway.

Following the successful shakedown of the first prototype chassis, a rigorous testing program is now being carried out ahead of the launch of the Extreme H chassis later next year. This will ensure that the hydrogen racing world championship is ready for its debut in 2025.

“There is still plenty of work to be done ahead of the launch of Extreme H in 2025, but we are pleased with the progress of our concept, which believe will deliver strong performance levels and break the mould in terms of innovation not just in motorsport, but with potential for the future of mobility more widely,” said Mark Grain, Technical Director of Extreme E.

