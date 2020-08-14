First lithium-ion battery recycling coming to Singapore through Green Li-ion

First lithium-ion battery recycling coming to Singapore through Green Li-ion

August 14, 2020 0 By Bret Williams
The firm intends to launch the technology in 2021 as a part of a new EPR e-waste framework.

Green Li-ion, a green technology start-up, has developed and patented the GLMC-1, a multi-cathode processor capable of recycling used lithium-ion batteries.

The battery recycling technology converts them directly into 99.9 percent pure cathodes.

This new Green Li-ion process will be much faster than current battery recycling methods. In fact, it is estimated to be 10 times faster at only about a quarter of the cost. According to the Greentech start-up, lithium-ion batteries are currently the preferred portable energy source worldwide. However, the lifespan of the average battery is only 1 to 3 years.

Unfortunately, as much as 95 percent of these batteries end up in landfills in the form of e-waste. Singapore’s e-waste estimate is about 60,000 tonnes per year. At the same time, Green Li-ion expects that its one Pulau Semakau landfill will run out of space in the next fifteen years.

The Green Li-ion battery recycling technology could play a role in shrinking e-waste in Singapore.

The Singapore Ministry of Environment and Water Resources and National Environment Agency is seeking strategies to reduce that trend. They have launched an extended producer responsibility (EPR) e-waste framework. That will become effective as of next year.

This short deadline has left local producers of electronics with a small amount of time to develop their own means by which to collect and responsibly handle e-waste. Unfortunately, that is more difficult as it sounds as the current recycling options in place do not make e-waste handling economically viable, helping to explain why the country’s electronics recycling rate is only about 5 percent.

Green Li-ion was founded by environmentalists, CEO Leon Farrant and CTO Dr Reza Katal. The team worked on developing the battery recycling technology for more than ten years. The multi-cathode GLMC-1 processor is the patented tech that resulted from their efforts. It was produced by way of Green Li-ion - batterysubstantial industry and institutional support. The tech will be ready to start operation in October. A second using the same technology will begin operation in January 2021.

