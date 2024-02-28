Honda unveils new fuel cell electric vehicle – the CR-V e:FCEV

The automaker announced the SUV as the only H2-powered passenger vehicle made in the USA.

Honda just unveiled its new fuel cell electric vehicle, the CR-V e-FCEV, an SUV it is marketing as the only H2-powered passenger vehicle made in America.

It will feature plug-in charging and fast H2 refueling

The design of the fuel cell electric vehicle is meant to provide zero-emission transportation that makes sense both in the city as well as on longer trips. The US-made system allows drivers to plug in to recharge for driving an EV, which is ideal for urban areas and short jaunts, as well as fast H2 refueling that provides greater range and practicality for longer drives.

The vehicle has a 270-mile EPA range rating while still providing power, cargo capacity and comfortable cabin space.

The only fuel cell electric vehicle made in America

Honda has committed to 100 percent battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicle sales by 2040. This new announcement represents the first production of a plug-in H2 vehicle in the US in the form of the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

“Leveraging Honda fuel cell technology expertise continues to play a critical role in our global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050,” said American Honda Motor Co. senior vice president of Auto Sales Mamadou Diallo. “Honda has laid out an electrification strategy leading to 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040, including the introduction of both battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles like this new CR-V e:FCEV model.”

The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV will be available this year

According to Honda’s announcement, the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV will become available for the first time this year in California, where they will be available for customer leasing.

Standard features in the fuel cell electric vehicle

Among the standard features drivers can expect includes the HondaLink service with added H2 station information capabilities on top of the charging and power supply data. Moreover, the Honda Power Supply Connector will use a 110-volt power outlet providing charging up to 1,500 watts. This way, it can be used to run electric devices such as power tools, small home appliances, camping equipment and more.

