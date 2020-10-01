Fuel Cell Store Ranks No. 3,983 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 88 Percent

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit StumbleUpon Tumblr

Inc. magazine recently revealed that Fuel Cell Store has joined the ranks of Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many others as an honoree of the Inc. 5000. Fuel Cell Store, a College Station, Texas based company is ranked number 3,983 on the list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Fuel Cell Store was founded in Colorado in 1999. The store was bought and relocated to College Station in 2014 and has been a leader in the fuel cell retail space since. Fuel Cell Store specializes in selling fuel cell, electrolyzer, and other renewable energy products online, catering to the educational, research, and testing markets.

Fuel Cell Store and its subsidiaries (namely Fuel Cells Etc., H-TEC Education, and Magical Microbes), are passionate in their pursuit of greener lifestyles, cleaner and high-tech energy solutions and environmentally sustainable commerce by providing a range of products (from raw materials to turn-key solutions) for fuel cell and renewable energy technology education, research, and implementation. Their goal is to encourage students, teachers, and hobbyists around the world to “go green,” and learn and utilize sustainable, renewable energy sources.

Behind the scenes of this four-company enterprise (Trygve Enterprises LLC.), there are only 16 employees pulling together to create this success story. “Nobody has just one job here,” say CEO, Clinton Anderson. “We put in the extra effort wherever it is needed and cross-train our employees to work in multiple areas. Our engineering and production teams have the essential expertise for manufacturing the state-of-the-art products. Our shipping and processing team members know how to work in production, our engineers can assist with sales, and our lab staff can help in manufacturing. Teamwork is the number one skill we utilize on a daily basis.”

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million.