The retail giant has added a new H2-powered semi-truck to its fleet as a decarbonization step

Walmart Canada has announced that its transportation fleet now has a cleaner addition, as a fuel cell truck has been added to its fleet.

The move is a part of a broader strategy to decarbonize its fleet

The hydrogen fuel cell truck is a semi that is now in operation in Mississauga, Ontario. Though only a single truck at the moment, the move is meant to be considerably more than symbolic on the effort to decarbonize the fleet. The company is working to achieve a 100 percent alternatively powered fleet. This is only one step along that path.

The vehicle was manufactured by Nikola. It is a Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV Class 8 truck and has a range of about 800 kilometers (about 500 miles).

The vehicle operates without carbon emissions, emitting only water vapor as a result of its function. According to the retailer, the use of this vehicle will help to avoid the addition of an average 97mt of carbon emissions per year.

Walmart Canada is the first in NA to add a fuel cell truck of this kind to its fleet

The use of this hydrogen powered vehicle represents a step ahead in the capabilities for long-haul transport in the retailer’s fleet. Until that semi was added, Walmart Canada had been relying exclusively on electric vehicles for its zero-emission fleet. Those have a substantially lower range.

The semi was supplied by ITD Industries, based in Etobicoke, Ontario, and will be used for long-haul trips within the Canadian province.

“We’re proud to be introducing Walmart Canada’s first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle as a major milestone on our journey to becoming a regenerative company,” said Gonzalo Gebara, CEO and President of Walmart Canada. “This is a first for a retailer in Canada and is an example of how we will continue to push forward, embrace new technology and spark change within the industry.”

The result of a collaboration

This first use of a hydrogen fuel cell truck by Walmart Canada occurred because of a collaboration between the retailer and Nikola.

“This collaboration with Walmart Canada, a brand committed to a more sustainable future, aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and environmental responsibility in the transportation industry,” said Steve Girsky, CEO and President of Nikola.