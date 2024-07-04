Nikola Surpasses Q2 Sales with 72 Hydrogen Trucks

Nikola Exceeds Sales Guidance with 72 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks for North American Customers in Q2 2024

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy solutions, has made significant strides in the commercial trucking sector by wholesaling 72 Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks in Q2 2024. This achievement surpassed their initial sales guidance of 60 units and reflects the growing acceptance of hydrogen fuel cell technology in the market.

Adding to the momentum, Nikola has wholesaled a total of 112 hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the first half of 2024. This upward trajectory highlights the company’s robust performance and strong market presence.

Securing a First-Mover Advantage

“We have maintained our 2024 momentum with solid wholesale numbers, new customers such as Walmart Canada, and repeat customers like 4GEN and IMC, purchasing vehicles through our dealer network,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. “We are firmly on the field and are continuing to secure our first-mover advantage in zero-emissions Class 8 trucks in North America, as well as with our HYLA hydrogen refueling solutions.”

All Nikola trucks are assembled in Coolidge, Arizona. This recent success underscores Nikola’s commitment to providing sustainable transportation solutions and solidifying its leadership position in the zero-emissions vehicle market.

Major Milestones with Walmart Canada

In a notable development, Walmart Canada has deployed its first hydrogen fuel cell-powered Nikola Tre, becoming the first major retail chain in North America to introduce a hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-truck to its fleet.

“We’re proud to be introducing Walmart Canada’s first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle as a major milestone on our journey to becoming a regenerative company,” said Gonzalo Gebara, president and CEO of Walmart Canada. “This is a first for a retailer in Canada and is an example of how we will continue to push forward, embrace new technology and spark change within the industry.”

The Environmental Impact of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

The Nikola HFCEV is a Class 8 tractor with a range of about 800 kilometers (over 400 miles) “per tank” and an 82,000 GCWR. When compared to a conventional semi, it can avoid nearly 100 metric tons of CO2 tailpipe emissions per year. This significant reduction in emissions highlights the critical role that hydrogen fuel cell trucks can play in decarbonizing the commercial truck sector.

Industry Implications and Future Prospects

Nikola’s sale of 72 hydrogen fuel cell trucks is a major step forward for the hydrogen fuel cell truck industry. It signals growing acceptance and demand for zero-emissions transportation and positions hydrogen fuel cell technology as a competitive alternative to battery-electric trucks. This sale sets a precedent for other fleet operators and manufacturers, showcasing the potential for hydrogen fuel cell trucks to drive the shift towards sustainable transportation solutions.

Additionally, this success may encourage further investment in hydrogen infrastructure, as the demand for refueling stations is expected to rise with the increasing number of hydrogen fuel cell trucks on the road.

Conclusion

Nikola’s impressive sales performance in Q2 2024, coupled with strategic partnerships and industry-first milestones, marks a significant advancement in the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it is poised to play a pivotal role in the future of sustainable transportation.

Keep an eye out for further updates as Nikola continues to lead the charge in zero-emissions transportation.