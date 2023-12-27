Mercedes-Benz hydrogen fuel cell trucks undergo tests by giants like Amazon

Amazon, INEOS, Air Products, Wiedmann & Winz, and Holcim are all taking part in the trials.

Daimler Truck recently announced that the global truck manufacturer would be creating its first customer-trial fleet of Mercedes-Benz GenH2 hydrogen fuel cell trucks. The first tests will include participants such as Amazon, INEOS, Air Products, Wiedmann & Winz, and Holcim, which will each report on their initial experience using the carbon emission-free long-distance transport vehicles.

This announcement aligns with a commitment Daimler Truck made back in 2020 regarding H2 tech.

At that time, Daimler Truck committed to substantially increasing its investments in technology for hydrogen fuel cell trucks, building on the company’s goal to sell carbon neutral road vehicles within its core markets by 2039.

Though passenger vehicles are massively dominated by electric vehicles, as are many commercial vehicles with shorter range routes and that won’t be disrupted by lengthy recharging times, H2 is particularly suitable to long-haul applications, as well as those requiring less downtime. It is also appropriate for applications without easy access to the grid for recharging, such as in rural areas.

Daimler and Volvo collaborated on a joint venture created in 2021 called Cellcentric. Their goal was to build one of the biggest fuel cell system planned series productions in Europe, with trucking in mind. Daimler’s GenH2 hydrogen fuel cell trucks prototype was first unveiled in 2021. That vehicle has now undergone a 1,047-kilometer demonstration. According to Daimler, its target was the introduction of a series version of the vehicle at some point between 2025 and the end of the decade.

Hydrogen fuel cell trucks have been drawing substantial attention as transport moves to decarbonize.

“With this first customer fleet, our fuel-cell trucks are now being tested in real customer operation,” said Daimler Truck AG Board of Management Member Andreas Gorbach in a recent news release.

“A win-win situation for both sides: our customers get to know fuel-cell technology in daily real-life operation and our engineering team gets to better understand customer needs and relevant use cases, taking them into account for series development.”

Coming in mid-2024

The trial period with the participating companies is slated to start mid next year. It will involve five semi-trailer tractors that will be used for various long-haul applications on certain specific German routes, such as for transporting sea containers, building materials and cylinder gases. Mercedes-Benz Trucks will directly supervise and remain responsible for the first trials of the hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

