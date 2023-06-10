Fuel cell vehicles are coming into their own (and it’s going to be a lot)

Hydrogen powered trucks, buses, trains, ships and machinery are making massive tech advances.

Fuel cell vehicles aren’t anything new, but as much as technology has been pushing forward rapidly, they haven’t seen the explosive expansion of battery electric tech, particularly in the passenger car market. That said, the potential for H2 in transportation is massive and is expected to take off – imminently.

The global shift to tackle climate change and seek environmental sustainability gives H2 an important role.

Zero-emission vehicles have become a central component in the discussion around decarbonization and battling climate change. As battery-electric technology isn’t necessarily the right fit for all applications, the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is rising in importance. This is particularly true in areas where considerable power, short downtimes and long ranges are a necessity. This is also true about transportation occurring where the electric grid is unavailable or unreliable.

Though well behind battery electric passenger cars, hydrogen advancements are showing that this alternative to fossil fuels can be well suited to trucks, vans, buses, trains, aircraft, machinery, heavy-duty vehicles and even cargo ships.

The US market is starting to embrace hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and the advantages they offer.

Many companies are realizing that among zero-emission technologies currently available, hydrogen holds the most promise for their specific needs. That said, as a new technology that they have not tested alongside existing equipment and procedures, much of the current use of H2 in the United States is in the form of testing and pilot programs.

That said, with the successful completion of those test periods, the increasing familiarity and comfort with hydrogen, and the reducing cost associated with H2 technology and fuel – both due to increased use and government subsidies such as those through the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, H2 is primed for mainstream use.

Who’s In?

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer extensive range compared to battery electric models, and while battery electrics need recharging time, refueling H2 takes about as long as it would take to refuel a diesel tank. Among the companies currently leading the way in producing vehicles for this market include Daimler Truck AG, Toyota, Nikola Corporation, Hyundai, Hyzon Motors, and Honda. Other car makers like BMW and Volkswagen are also working on their own hydrogen car models – BMW came out with a limited edition of their iX5.



How a fuel cell stack works…