Mitsubishi Corporation invests in Kyoto University fusion energy plant

Mitsubishi Corporation invests in Kyoto University fusion energy plantMay 23, 2023
The company is investing in Kyoto Fusioneering by way of a third-party share allotment.
Mitsubishi Corporation has announced that it has acquired a stake in the Kyoto Fusioneering (KF) fusion energy project through a third-party allotment of shares in KF.
KF is a plant engineering company with a special focus on technology around this type of power.
KF was first established in 2019 and was founded on decades of research and development into fusion energy by Kyoto University. KF’s specialty is in integrated systems and central components needed to build this type of reactor and power plant.
The strategic aim at KF is to build a power supply chain using this technology, leveraging the manufacturing capabilities in Japan. Moreover, KF is also serving a spectrum of research institutions and startups with respect to this type of power. It was the interest of these clients worldwide that drew Mitsubishi to decide to make its investment.
Fusion energy is a method of electricity generation that does not result in any carbon emissions.
As the world seeks out new sources of power that will not lead to CO2 emissions, this particular type of electricity has been standing out, even without making the same news headlines as solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal, among others.
The main fuel for the fusion energy process, which is highly available in seawater. In theory, this could suggest that this technology has the potential to offer the world an essentially inexhaustible power source. The global interest in this technology has been continually growing for several years, particularly as efforts to decarbonize the planet and establish stable electricity supplies have been rapidly rising.
A new strategy in Japan.
The Japanese government recently held a meeting of its Integrated Innovation Strategy Promotion Council. At the April 14 meeting, the government laid out its “Fusion Energy Innovation Strategy,” which provided a blueprint of the country’s intentions to use this type of alternative electricity generation.
In the strategy, it was also stated that industry, academia and the government will need to boost their cooperation in order to achieve the vision it had laid out.
If I understand correctly sea tides can be used for hydrogen energy and not for fusion energy. I am confused
as I understand sea tides can work for renewable energy source to generate electricity and can be used for direct use or for hydrogen generation. Can anybody clear my doubt about the Japan’s strategy?