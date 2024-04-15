Geothermal energy capacity to take off explosively in the United States

Estimates indicate that this form of renewable power and heat will grow by 1,900 percent by 2050.

Geothermal energy technology isn’t anything new, but it is only recently that governments and companies have been investing heavily in it, as they seek to decarbonize to meet climate targets.

It’s not just hot springs and geysers anymore

At one time, gaining access to geothermal energy usually meant that there would need to be heat sources located close to the surface of the Earth, as is the case where there are geysers and hot springs. The steam from those hot water sources moved turbines for electricity generation.

That said, funding has brought this technology forward tremendously, with the development of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) which can access underground heat sources in places much more challenging to reach.

EGS systems work through the high pressure injection of water into rocks deep below the surface, opening natural fractures in the rock to make it possible for the water to be heated and then flow as hot water or steam into extraction wells.

$60 million in DoE investments for geothermal energy

Last month, the US Department of Energy (DoE) announced its intention to pour $60 million into projects that could demonstrate EGS scalability and efficacy. The goal is to be able to use EGS as mainstream renewable heat and power.

Three projects were awarded the funds: Mazama Energy, Fervo Energy, and Chevron New Energies.

Though geothermal energy’s current contribution to the overall US power grid is only about 1 percent of the total, that is expected to change dramatically across the next quarter century.

New and existing sites

EGS is not only expected to more than double the amount of recoverable heat power located under the surface of the United States in coming years, but it is also able to squeeze more from the existing geothermal sites across the country. This could allow those sites to produce more energy and to have an extended lifespan.

“Geothermal has been used for over 100 years, limited to certain geographic locations – but that is now changing…,” said National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) geothermal laboratory program manager Amanda Kolker. “As we penetrate the grid with renewables that are not available all the time, we need to find a base load, which is currently taken up by gas. There aren’t really many options for zero-emissions baseload power, which is why geothermal is entering the picture.”

DoE predictions now suggest that by 2050, geothermal energy could grow by 1,900 percent, and provide as much as 10 percent of the electricity used across the United States.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.