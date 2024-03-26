Is superhot rock geothermal energy the key to unlocking huge amounts of clean energy?

According to CATF, the answer is yes.

Clean Air Task Force (CATF) has created an innovative modeling tool that can calculate where to find superhot rock geothermal energy as well as its possible power potential.

Commercializing superhot rock.

CATF conducted the preliminary modeling of its Superhot Rock Energy tool with the University of Twente (UT) in the Netherlands. The modeling investigates the possibility of commercializing superhot rock geothermal energy. It does this by estimating the tech’s energy potential across the globe.

But what exactly is superhot rock geothermal energy? It is a potential renewable power source that is produced from extremely hot dry rock of 400°C (752°F) or hotter. CATF’s technology uses innovative deep drilling technologies to access the rock. According to researchers, this superhot rock can be found all over the world.

Terra Rogers, Director for Superhot Rock Energy at CATF, said of the preliminary modeling that CATF’s “findings suggest an enormous opportunity to unlock vast amounts of clean energy beneath our feet.” Rogers also added that with the dozens of wells around the world having reached superhot conditions, all that it would take is the “right technical and commercial advances” to see commercial-scale plants become a reality in a matter of years.

Geothermal energy that is always available.

The Superhot Rock Energy technology can access geothermal energy that has the potential to provide renewable, carbon-free energy that is abundant, always available and cost competitive. In fact, according to what CATF’s preliminary model suggests, commercial scale superhot rock energy would be cost-competitive with current market energy prices.

What’s more, the geothermal energy tech can reportedly do all this with a land-use footprint far smaller than other energy sources.

Why geothermal energy shouldn’t go untapped.

Rogers explained that as much as “63 terawatts of clean firm power” can be produced from tapping into only 1% of the world’s superhot rock energy potential. To put this another way, that would be enough to meet the world’s entire electricity demand in 2021 by almost more than eight times.

Superhot resources are available throughout the world. Except for Antarctica, thousands of terawatt-hours exist on every inhabited continent. In the US alone, a mere 1% of superhot rock energy potential could generate 4.3 terawatts of clean firm power – “enough energy to power New York City 687 times over.”

