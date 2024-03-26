The Norwegian company has launched feasibility studies on behalf of two large energy companies

Independent energy expert DNV from the Netherlands has launched hydrogen blending feasibility studies on behalf of FortisBC Energy Inc. and Enbridge, Inc.

These will be two separate studies

The studies will examine the percentage of hydrogen blending for safe transportation through existing pipeline infrastructures currently used for transporting natural gas. This includes the British Columbia, Canada Enbridge transmission system and the distribution system from FortisBC.

The studies represent the largest that have been conducted in North America to examine combinations of H2 with other gases. The results obtained through the studies will be used for code and standards development, which is necessary to ensure the H2 is safely transported. It is considered an initial stage in the establishment of a sustainable H2 market.

Part of a larger hydrogen blending strategy

The new project is a component of the effort the Canadian province of British Columbia is making to decarbonize by cutting back the emissions from the natural gas systems of Enbridge and FortisBC while still keeping up the affordability, reliability, and safety of the energy provided.

Both asset sets will undergo individual studies, distinguishing unique systems and components already established. Together, the studies will form the foundation understanding required for creating the technical, safety, and economic requirements to spot and develop the ideal and safest concentration levels of hydrogen blending for the system. The gas supply value change will undergo examination from one end to the other, including everything from the H2 injection points, along the pipeline systems, to the delivery points of the end user.

According to DNV Region President of Energy Systems North America Richard S. Barnes, using hydrogen blending with clean H2 and natural gas, is a vital step along the path to energy supply decarbonization in the province, as well as for providing a framework for similar projects in other parts of the world.

Closing Thoughts

There are several places around the globe looking into the prospect of using a combination of H2 and natural gas for home heating and other energy needs. The information gleaned from these studies will help to support those and future projects and could assist in moving many forward with decarbonization.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.